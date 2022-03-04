This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi, a discounted Kindle Paperwhite Kids and savings on mattresses and more from Casper. All that and more below.

Daylight Savings Sale

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start spring off with a new mattress. Casper is offering up to $1,250 off bundles, $595 off mattresses, plus 10% off everything else, at the Daylight Savings Sale. There’s no code necessary to score the discount, but be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by March 15.

30% off orders $100+ with code SAVEBIG

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering 30% off your purchase of $100 or more with code SAVEBIG. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over on March 8.

20% off orders $100+ with code LOVEM20

ThirdLove

Get your top drawer ready for spring with a new deal on bras from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Now through March 16, you’ll get 20% off your order with code LOVEM20 when you spend $100 or more — that’s about two bras. Hot top: You can also use this opportunity to stock up on underwear, activewear, loungewear and more while you’re at it.

$279 $195 at Amazon

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is back down to $195 (its lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Little ones can get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids, on sale for its lowest price ever at $109.99. This model is our pick for best e-reader for kids, and it’s nearly identical to its grown up counterpart save for a kid-friendly sleep cover and one year free of Amazon Kids+.

The Paperwhite is the thinnest and lightest of the Kindle devices with a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. Not to mention it’s waterproof, so no need to worry about spills. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times.

• Get extra rested during Bed Bath & Beyond’s Your Best Sleep Event, featuring up to 30% off mattresses, sleep machines, blackout curtains and more.

• Take $50 off Dyson’s Hot+Cool machine, which in addition to being an air purifier, acts as a little heater and air cooler, too.

• Save big on refurbished Macbooks right now: A ton of models both recent and older (some go back to 2014) are mega-discounted at Woot!.

• The Vitamix Explorian blender has enough space for a family’s worth of smoothies — or serious capacity for summer’s frozen margaritas — and right now it’s $50 off.

• Save an additional 15% on Jachs NYC sale items with the code CLEANUP, meaning you can score discounts that add up to 90% off.

• Switch up your morning commute with e-bikes, scooters and hoverboards — they’re all on sale at Woot! for up to 45% off.

• Ray-Bans and Oakleys are on sale at Woot! just in time for spring’s sunnier days.

• Enjoy your morning matcha even more with 22% off plus free shipping exclusively for Underscored readers at Mantra Matcha. Just use the code CNN22 from now through March 7.

• Take 30% off all of Ole Henricksen’s radiance-enhancing skincare starting today.

• Restock your bra drawer with three bras for $99 at Soma — no code needed— until March 7.

Deals you may have missed

$129.95 $99.99 at Amazon

T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker, 6.3-Quart

No pressure, but our pick for best budget stovetop pressure cooker — the T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker — is on sale for under $100. In our comprehensive testing, we found that this stovetop cooker was simple to use and delivers great cooking results without the high price tag, thanks to a unique one-handed lid design, durable base and easy-to-grip handles. Read more here.

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is almost 30% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

Surprise Sale up to 75% off

Kate Spade

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for as low as $64.99 in Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad-certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Up to 20% off with code REFRESH

Dermstore

Revamp your beauty routine at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event, featuring up to 20% off must-have skin care, hair care, makeup and devices from top brands like Olaplex, SkinCeuticals, Oribe, Ilia and much more. Just use code REFRESH at checkout, and be sure to shop before the sale ends on March 10.

Anker Nebula Capsule II

Anker Nebula Capsule II

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Sony A90J

Sony A90J

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $800 off — the lowest price we’ve seen yet — the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.

$379 $329 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature plush memory foam in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks. There are also a few other Bose deals on Amazon worth checking out right now, including savings on the new Bose QuietComfort 45.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, now $3 off. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Up to 70% off home and outdoor

Overstock

Does your home need some sprucing up to help pull you out of the lull of the winter months? Shop the Overstock Spring Home and Outdoor Sale for savings of up to 70% off patio sets, outdoor rugs and furniture. You can also stock up on gardening and plant supplies so that your grand landscape visions can come into focus even faster.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is our top pick for creatives and power users. If you live for editing photos and videos or just need a versatile device that can help bring the vivid designs in your mind to life, this is the one for you. And for today only, you can score it for $200 off at Best Buy

Up to 40% off

Patagonia

If you’ve got a Patagonia jacket in your closet, you know that it’s an easy-to-reach-for staple in cooler weather. Whether you’re an adventurer who needs reliable protection from the great outdoors or just someone who wants quality products they can depend on to last, Patagonia’s winter sale is worth a browse. From jackets and sweaters to backpacks and kids’ vests, find everything you need to get equipped for your next outing.