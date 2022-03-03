Distribution of White supremacist propaganda reached the second-highest level in 2021, ADL says

(CNN) The distribution of White supremacist propaganda in 2021 reached the second-highest level recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking it, the group announced on Thursday.

Last year, there were 4,851 documented cases of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, banners and posters distributed in the United States, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said. That's an average of 13 incidents per day.

While hateful propaganda was reported in every state except Hawaii, the states of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas had the most reports with more than 300 documented incidents each, according to the report.

The ADL began publishing its data on White supremacist propaganda distribution in 2016.

In its report released Thursday, the ADL noted there was an increase in the number of incidents involving propaganda targeting Jewish institutions or including overt anti-Semitic language. There were 352 documented cases last year, compared to 277 in 2020, the ADL said.