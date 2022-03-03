Over a dozen injured, 5 seriously, in a Maryland residential building fire, explosion, fire department says

(CNN) An explosion that wrought "catastrophic damage" to a garden-style four-story building has left over a dozen injured, five seriously, in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday, a Montgomery County Fire Department Public Information Officer said.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately made several rescues, said Pete Piringer, the Montgomery County Fire Department PIO. All priority-one patients have been transported or are in transit to a nearby hospital, he said.

"I think there were people we were looking for and I think they've been accounted for," said Piringer. "Again, that's preliminary, but we did make several rescues."

The fire department was called in for an explosion at the apartment around 10:30 a.m., Piringer said. Arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy fire, he said.

Piringer said the four-story apartment building, which had between 12 and 18 units, sustained heavy structural damage. Though the fire has been contained, fire personnel have evacuated nearby buildings.

Read More