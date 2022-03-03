A former Colorado police officer who was accused of breaking an elderly woman's arm during an arrest has agreed to a plea deal

(CNN) A former police officer accused of breaking an elderly woman's arm during an arrest in Loveland, Colorado, in 2020 agreed to a plea deal Wednesday.

Austin Hopp entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault of Karen Garner, which is punishable by two to eight years in prison, Jodi Lacey with the Larimer County District Attorney's Office said.

Hopp's attorney, Jonathan Datz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Hopp was originally charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury to an at-risk victim and attempts to influence a public servant, with the possibility of up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Hopp is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.

Read More