Stanford soccer player found dead in a campus residence, officials say

(CNN) A Stanford University soccer player who helped secure the school's 2019 NCAA women's soccer championship was found dead in a campus residence, school officials said Wednesday.

Katie Meyer was a senior International Relations major and team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford soccer team, the school said.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Susie Brubaker-Cole, the vice provost for student affairs, and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir said in a statement

"Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community," the statement continued.

Meyer's cause of death wasn't disclosed by the school. Brubaker-Cole earlier assured the campus community there was no threat to their safety.

