Today's news in 10 minutes

(CNN)March 4, 2022
BLURBS
1. Name the U.S. appeals court judge whom President Joe Biden recently nominated for an upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court.
2. What part of the U.S. government has the responsibility of providing "advice and consent" on the president's judicial nominees?
3. Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information" on what, which is also the name of a speech?
4. Name the Russian currency that lost a significant percentage of its value this week, as international sanctions began to hurt the nation's economy.
5. What are NGC 2444 and NGC 2445, which NASA says are engaged in a "cosmic tug-of-war" with one apparently affecting the conditions of the other?
6. A lockout in what U.S. professional sports league has postponed Opening Day and resulted in the cancellation of the first two series of the 2022 season?
7. From Thursday's show: In what nation, where the Asian giant tortoise was once thought to be extinct, is a conservationist working to preserve that and three similar species?
8. A recent social media promotion gathered headlines for "humanizing" what landmark building in New York City?
9. Russia is one of the world's biggest producers of what commodity, which is not officially banned in the current economic sanctions against the country?
10. Where on the moon do experts believe a Chinese rocket stage crashed this week, possibly sending debris kilometers away?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10