Today's news in 10 minutes

(CNN) March 4, 2022

BLURBS

1. Name the U.S. appeals court judge whom President Joe Biden recently nominated for an upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court.

2. What part of the U.S. government has the responsibility of providing "advice and consent" on the president's judicial nominees?

3. Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information" on what, which is also the name of a speech?

