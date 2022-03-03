Brooklinen is known for its bedding and bath towels, but the company is getting into the summer mood already with a just-dropped collection of limited-edition beach towels in new colorful prints meant to capture our warm-weather state of mind.

Each of the new beach towels was designed by a New York City-based artist, and there are two drops to be aware of. The first three prints launch today, and the second series comes out in June, should you need a little more time to shake off winter’s chill.

The patterns all capture different summer vibes. “NYC Summer” was designed by Brooklyn-based Kath Nash and features designs nodding to the season in the city — think pretzels, hot dogs and more. “Island Life,” designed by Brooklynite Cheryl “Ras” Thuesday, evokes her Caribbean background and features vibrant colors that are reminiscent of her first trip to Jamaica. And “High Tide,” from Josh Cochran, also based in Brooklyn, is inspired by his last pre-lockdown trip to Puerto Rico, where he sketched waves while sitting on the beach.

The second three towels all launch in June, so be sure to check back then for a glimpse at the newest trio. But for now, shop the first three beach towels, all of which are available at brooklinen.com.