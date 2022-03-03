Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished pair of our best noise-canceling earbuds, a discounted T-fal pressure cooker and savings on tech accessories from Otterbox. All that and more below.

$149 $99 at Amazon

23andMe Health Service 23andMe

If you have yet to investigate your health via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a 23andMe Health Test is down to $99 at Amazon today only — the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular test. You won’t receive reports on your ancestry composition or where in the world your DNA originates, but you will learn all about traits you may have, how your genetics influence your chances of getting certain health conditions, and if you happen to be a carrier for certain inherited conditions.

2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9 inch, Wi-Fi only) Apple

Woot! is running a one-day promo on previous-generation iPad Pro models. Snag the 12.9-inch version of the 2020 iPad Pro for as low as $829.99 (one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this model). Just be sure to shop this one-day promo while it’s still in stock.

$129.95 $99.99 at Amazon

T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker, 6.3-Quart Amazon

No pressure, but our pick for best budget stovetop pressure cooker — the T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker — is on sale for under $100. In our comprehensive testing, we found that this stovetop cooker was simple to use and delivers great cooking results without the high price tag, thanks to a unique one-handed lid design, durable base and easy-to-grip handles. Read more here.

$279.99 $127.49 with code REFURB15 at eBay

Refurbished Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Sony

Snag a refurbished pair of our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re on sale at eBay. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4s were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Up to 30% off

Otterbox Otterbox

Whether you just splurged on a newly released phone or your old, reliable device needs a makeover, this OtterBox sale has everything you might need — including some extra savings. Right now nearly everything from the brand is up to 30% off, including select clearance items.

Obviously, OtterBox has thousands of cases to choose from, so it’s best to sort by device as you search for something to suit your personal style. (Viva Series cases and new releases from the last month are excluded from the sale.) In terms of screen protectors, choose from the Alpha Glass, Alpha Flex and Amplify series and opt for features including anti-glare and edge-to-edge protection. And as you look to power up, consider picking up a new wireless charger, car charger, power bank or even just an extra cable.

More deals to shop

• Make your Instas look extra-great with this $44-off deal on the 2022 edition of Adobe Photoshop Elements, today only at Amazon.

• Take 18% off sitewide over at Revolve’s Anniversary Sale (and stock up on spring dresses while you’re at it) with the code HAPPY18 today only.

• Now’s the time to splurge on a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes with the brand’s Exclusive Early Access sale: Spend $350, get 15% off, or spend $500 and get 25% off with the code SPRINGVIP.

• Take 30% off Mario Badescu skincare, plus score a five-piece gift with any $60+ purchase.

• Get your garden (or indoor monstera) ready for spring with this Scotts lawn care sale from Amazon, which includes discounts on Miracle Gro potting mix, succulent food, grass seed and more.

• Two of the biggest names in the water-ready shoe game, Hunter and Sperry, are mega on sale at Woot!, including short and tall Hunter rain boots and Sperry’s iconic boat shoes.

• If you’re sick of your kitchen table after a couple years of working from home, standing desks are on sale at Woot! right now.

• Stop running and start cycling with $300 off Schwinn’s indoor exercise bike, complete with a membership to workout classes and around-the-world bike routes you can stream from the built-in screen.

• Get your outdoors set up ready for warmer temps with The Home Depot’s sale on patio furniture, outdoor rugs, and more.

• A range of water bottles are on sale at Amazon right now, whether you prefer Nalgene, CamelBak or Hydro Flask’s insulated bottles.

Deals you may have missed

$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is almost 30% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

Up to 60% off

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re preparing for some late-season snow or not, you could probably still use some of this discounted cold-weather gear from Marmot. Nearly 400 styles, including tons of jackets, snow pants and more for women and men, are up to 60% off through March 4 only. Just be sure to snag these sale items before they sell out — and the frigid weather hits.

Surprise Sale up to 75% off

Kate Spade Kate Spade

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

$199.99 From $64.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for as low as $64.99 in Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad-certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Up to 20% off with code REFRESH

Dermstore Dermstore

Revamp your beauty routine at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event, featuring up to 20% off must-have skin care, hair care, makeup and devices from top brands like Olaplex, SkinCeuticals, Oribe, Ilia and much more. Just use code REFRESH at checkout, and be sure to shop before the sale ends on March 10.

$579.99 $429.99 at Amazon

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector Amazon

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Extra 20% off snow outerwear and more

Backcountry Backcountry

Just in time for the final weeks of winter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Clearance sale. You can save an extra 20% on already-marked-down snow outerwear and more for up to 60% total savings. Browse through all the markdowns for deals on top brands including Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, Mountain Hardwear and Smartwool, now through March 3.

$3,799.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Sony A90J Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $800 off — the lowest price we’ve seen yet — the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.

$379 $329 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 Bose

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature plush memory foam in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks. There are also a few other Bose deals on Amazon worth checking out right now, including savings on the new Bose QuietComfort 45.

$19.98 $16.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, now $3 off. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Up to 70% off home and outdoor

Overstock Overstock

Does your home need some sprucing up to help pull you out of the lull of the winter months? Shop the Overstock Spring Home and Outdoor Sale for savings of up to 70% off patio sets, outdoor rugs and furniture. You can also stock up on gardening and plant supplies so that your grand landscape visions can come into focus even faster.

$1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is our top pick for creatives and power users. If you live for editing photos and videos or just need a versatile device that can help bring the vivid designs in your mind to life, this is the one for you. And for today only, you can score it for $200 off at Best Buy

Up to 40% off

Patagonia Patagonia

If you’ve got a Patagonia jacket in your closet, you know that it’s an easy-to-reach-for staple in cooler weather. Whether you’re an adventurer who needs reliable protection from the great outdoors or just someone who wants quality products they can depend on to last, Patagonia’s winter sale is worth a browse. From jackets and sweaters to backpacks and kids’ vests, find everything you need to get equipped for your next outing.