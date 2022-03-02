Rocket part expected to crash into moon on Friday in 'exciting' opportunity for scientists

(CNN) A rocket part that's been careering around space for years is set to collide with the moon on Friday, and it will be the first time a chunk of space junk has unintentionally slammed into the lunar surface.

It's expected to hit the moon around 7:26 a.m. ET at about 5,500 miles per hour (8,851 kilometers per hour), but the event won't be visible from Earth because the impact is expected to take place on the far side of the moon.

"If it were observable -- which, sadly, it won't be -- you would see a big flash, and dust and disintegrated rocket bits and pebbles and boulders thrown out, some of it for hundreds of kilometers," said Bill Gray, an independent researcher focused on orbital dynamics and the developer of astronomical software. He was first to spot the trajectory of the rocket booster.

The only way to know exactly where the rocket hits is through images. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter will not be in a position to observe the impact as it happens, the agency said.

However, the orbiter's mission team is assessing whether observations can be made of any changes to the lunar environment associated with the impact and later identify the crater formed by the impact.