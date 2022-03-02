Philadelphia police shoot and kill teenager after he allegedly fired at officers

(CNN) Philadelphia police shot and killed a suspect they believe is a teenager Tuesday night after he allegedly shot at four officers, authorities said.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m. in South Philadelphia, where four officers dressed in plainclothes were in an unmarked car on a surveillance assignment, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The officers saw two boys who appeared to be teenagers on bicycles and spotted one of them in possession of a handgun, Gripp said. The officers turned on their car's emergency lights and began exiting the vehicle when one of the boys allegedly fired at the officers, Gripp said during a news conference.

The bullet went through the passenger side rear window and embedded in a headrest, Gripp added.

After identifying themselves as police, the officers got out of the car, fired at the alleged shooter and chased the teenagers down a street. The officers were not in uniform but wore vests and badges around their neck, Gripp noted.

Read More