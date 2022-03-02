Van Jones: Biden nailed it

The real Joe Biden is back. Tonight, he reminded us why America picked a tried-and-true defender of democracy -- at home and abroad -- to lead us through these tough times.

On the campaign trail in 2020, Biden challenged autocracy and dictatorship overseas, while offering himself as a champion of national unity and cross-party cooperation at home.

He has blown off course at times during his first year. But during his first State of the Union address, Biden found his footing -- and his true north -- once again. He rose tonight as a global leader and a national unifier at the very moment that the forces of freedom and solidarity most need strong leadership.

In his handling of Ukraine, we have seen the competent, seasoned and experienced foreign policy hand we voted for. He has expertly weaved a response to the most consequential foreign policy moment in years -- a far cry from the Afghanistan withdrawal. Tonight, he effectively made the case for Americans and the world uniting against autocratic aggression.

In fact, unity was the theme.

His domestic agenda -- making more stuff in America, making work pay and making America a safer place to live -- are all things that are widely popular among voters. Call it a positive populism, without anger or scapegoating.

Look at how he talked about renewable energy and public safety. Progressives want action on climate change. But conservatives who care about innovation, job creation, or energy independence and national security would also like what they heard. Republican voters liked hearing Biden say no to defunding the police, while Democrats loved hearing about investing in communities to stop crime before it starts.

The highlight of his unity agenda was Biden's call to prioritize mental health, especially that of our kids. The past few years, in large part thanks to toxic social media, have been rough on kids in red and blue states alike. Mobilizing resources to help the next generation is something we can all get behind.

A few weeks ago, this was a speech that few planned to watch. Tonight, it was the speech that nobody wanted to miss. And with history herself taking notes, Biden nailed it.

Van Jones is a CNN host and political commentator and the founder of Dream Corps.

Kirsten Powers: Biden gave Americans a dose of optimism

Kirsten Powers

"We are going to be okay."

"I know you're tired, frustrated and exhausted."

"We're moving forward safely, back to a more normal routine."

These short lines dispersed throughout President Joe Biden's State of the Union address tonight let Americans know that he gets how worn down and worried so many of them are about their future. He made clear he understands the concerns about inflation, while still highlighting the gains the US economy has made on his watch. He pulled off a delicate dance, as a president can never seem to be telling Americans that they are wrong in their feelings about the economy (just remember one-term president George H.W. Bush).

Biden came across in his speech as empathetic and capable, perhaps the two most important traits that got him elected president. He maximized this opportunity to connect to the American people fresh off rallying America's allies against Russian aggression, earning plaudits for his leadership across the board. This was a president in command.

Biden offered a rousing close that was nakedly patriotic and proud of America's role in the world, and reflected a deep belief in the resilience of the American people and the country itself. At a time that many stop to wonder if America's best days are behind her, Biden promised that it was not so and proposed an agenda to bring the country together around issues such as mental health, fighting the opioid epidemic, supporting veterans and ending cancer. It was a needed dose of optimism.

Kirsten Powers is a CNN senior political analyst and New York Times bestselling author whose forthcoming book is "Saving Grace: Speak Your Truth, Stay Centered and Learn to Coexist with People Who Drive You Nuts." Follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @KirstenPowers.

SE Cupp: The glaring omission in Biden's speech

In many ways, it was the speech he was meant to give.

Joe Biden has wanted to be president for decades, and he'd always touted his foreign policy bona fides along the way. Here he is, smack in the middle of a war in Ukraine and foreign policy crisis. Without question, he met the moment, standing with Ukraine and telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that the world is against him.

However, he missed an important opportunity. Putin's war of aggression isn't just happening "over there," but here in America, too. Putin's oppression and disdain for democracy is winning the hearts and minds of too many American voters, stoked by a former president, members of a political party and right-wing media machine that has defended Russia, tried to overturn democratic elections and is trying to keep people from voting through new restrictive voter laws.

To not make this very obvious correlation between "over there" and "right here" seems like a glaring omission. But Biden ended with a truly remarkable statement : "I am more optimistic about America today than I have been in my whole life." I guess if you're not going to take on the looming problem of Trump, Trumpism and the millions of Americans who still want to break democracy, that's probably true.

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator.

Raul Reyes: Biden delivers a sense of possibility

Under extraordinary circumstances, President Joe Biden delivered a State of the Union address that was solemn, serious and successful.

Only moments after beginning, he delved into foreign policy, highlighting the situation in Ukraine and detailing the ways that the US has imposed sanctions on Russia. "He [Putin] has no idea what's coming," the President declared, drawing applause from the chamber. Compared to past SOTU addresses, there seemed to be an unusual number of bipartisan ovations on Tuesday night.

The President smartly highlighted his accomplishments, like his infrastructure bill , the record number of jobs created during his first year and the historic appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court. Yet his tone was measured; he avoided taking what might appear to be a victory lap at a time when many Americans are still struggling with inflation and high prices.

To his credit, Biden did not avoid the contentious issue of immigration. He stated that he was doing more to protect the border, to help migrants and to fix our broken immigration system. "We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty," he said, before calling for a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, farm workers and others.

He reminded his audience that immigration reform is supported by a broad coalition of interests. "It's not only the right thing to do, it's the economically smart thing to do." These are words that immigrant advocates have been yearning to hear. Moving forward, Biden will have to show how he can achieve such goals.

This was a speech that delivered a sense of possibility. Biden presented himself as a defender of democracy, a champion of middle and working-class Americans and as a president ready to face global instability head-on. By strategically emphasizing populism and patriotism, Biden met the moment with honesty and hope.

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and a member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes

Scott Jennings: Biden failed to change course

I have to say, I was stunned by this State of the Union address. President Joe Biden's presidency is, charitably, on the ropes. And he did not meaningfully pivot on any issue that gives his party a chance to change its trajectory, leaving Democrats on the path to a shellacking in November's midterm election. There are common-sense ways he could've shown himself to be the pragmatic moderate he promised to be in his campaign, such as announcing a ban on Russian oil imports and ending his administration's war on American-made fossil fuels. Instead, he doubled down on a green energy agenda that does nothing for poor Americans who are struggling (and will struggle more) to fill up their cars and heat their homes in the weeks ahead.

He took unnecessary partisan shots at Republicans for cutting taxes, repeating an old, debunked line suggesting only the top 1% benefiting from the 2017 tax bill, even as he preached unity. Will that attract independents? Doubtful.

Presidencies are rarely defined by a president's plans; usually, unexpected events intervene and a president's reaction to these emergencies determines his political fate. A crisis like the Russia's invasion of Ukraine offered Biden a chance to break free from the liberal orthodoxy that has him shackled on issues like national energy policy. He could've sensed that and pivoted in his address. Instead, he chose to stay a course that has him under 40% in some national polls.

Sometimes you gotta zig when they think you are going to zag. In Biden's case, he's been zigging for over a year, and it simply isn't working. I wish him well in trying to stave off Putin's murderous advances, but the question remains: how serious are we in stopping this guy? If Ukraine falls, what then?

The Republican response was ably given by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who smartly focused on the domestic issues that will make up the Republican campaign message -- schools, inflation and crime. This is ultimately where the November midterm election will be won or lost, and at the moment, polls indicate Republicans are in a strong position because Biden is viewed as a failure. Republicans should follow Reynolds' example and focus on what really matters to the American people.

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor and Republican campaign adviser, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and a former campaign adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY

Roxanne Jones: Biden hits the right notes, but now needs to make them happen

"We are stronger today than we were a year ago," President Joe Biden told the world as he ended his first State of the Union address.

Yes, indeed we are, Mr. President. By almost every measure: masks are off, Covid deaths are down and schools are open. Roughly 6.5 million jobs were created last year alone.

Despite the soaring inflation that has left too many American households struggling, there's no denying that America feels more hopeful than it did a year ago while we were in the throes of a pandemic, surrounded by death, toxic political divisions and an insurrection.

Biden hit all the right notes in his hour-long speech. He opened with Ukraine and vowed to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, although it seemed unclear just exactly how the US would stop Putin from trying to rebuild his Russian empire.

What was clear was that "our forces are not engaged and will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine," Biden pledged. And like many other Americans, I will hold him to that promise. America has no appetite for war with Russia.

Biden highlighted the fact that the US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 , the fastest rate clip since 1984, in spite of the ongoing pandemic . But the country still faces serious and longstanding problems.

Black voters turned out in record numbers to elect Biden, hopeful that he would fight systemic racism in policing and confront voter suppression. But that hope is now dwindling, and many are growing impatient wondering if Biden has lost his drive to confront these problems.

We don't have to "choose between safety and equal justice," Biden said, pushing for more -- not less -- funding for police departments to invest in "proven strategies like community violence interruption." That may prove true, but it's time to see stronger leadership in Washington to make those words ring true.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat: The crucial lesson in Biden's address

In March 2021, President Joe Biden predicted the struggle between democracy and autocracy would come to a head and said, "We've got to prove democracy works."

2022 is shaping up to be a fateful year in that struggle. As Biden delivered his State of the Union address, Russian forces pummeled civilian areas in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging an unprovoked war to subjugate a neighboring country.

While Biden spent the bulk of his speech on domestic issues, and reviewed his administration's accomplishments, an implicit theme emerged: the need to make America stronger so that the country will be more credible as a global democratic leader -- no small feat after four years of the autocrat-loving former President Donald Trump.

Biden was also smart to reclaim patriotism as central to the Democratic agenda. "There's something happening in America...the rebirth of the pride that comes from stamping products 'Made in America.'" At a time when displaying the flag and calling for freedom have become increasingly linked to Republicans touting extremist ideologies, tying love of country to economic policy is likely to resonate with the moderates and independent voters Biden needs to court.

"Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos." Biden gets the strongman threat. He knows that the central test of Democrats will be to beat back the pro-autocratic forces within our own country. That's why his speech introduced initiatives to combat disinformation, corruption and violence -- the tools autocrats like Putin use to destroy open societies. And it's why the President ended with a reminder that democracy is about possibility: the chance to grow, to change course, to dream.