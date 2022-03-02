Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss wants to buy Chelsea, per report

(CNN) Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss says he wants to buy Chelsea.

In an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, the 86-year-old admitted his interest in purchasing the Stamford Bridge club from Roman Abramovich, but only as part of a consortium.

Chelsea did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Abramovich has recently announced plans to give the "stewardship" of the club over to trustees of the club's charitable foundation.

The Russian billionaire is understood to want to retain his ownership of the club, which he has had since 2003, but is reportedly concerned about possible UK sanctions and subsequent reputational damage.

