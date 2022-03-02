Brutal onslaught rages in Ukraine as Zelensky calls for more international support

Translator chokes up during Ukrainian President's speech
Biden praises Ukrainian ambassador to US in State of the Union speech
Zelensky's message to President Biden: 'This war is for all the world'
Watch CNN reporter walk through Ukrainian refugee shelter in Poland
American father scrambles to get twins born via surrogate out of Kyiv
Zelensky says peace talks waste of time until Russia stops fighting
Ukraine's President addresses EU: Fighting for our freedom
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of Russian paralympic teams ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games via a teleconference call, in Moscow on February 21, 2022.
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images
French presidential sources: Putin struck Macron 'different' at recent meeting
'A complete waste of life': CNN reporter on bodies left after battle
African immigrants in Ukraine tell Sidner they were pushed off train, shoved while trying to flee
CNN
'We're ready to fight and ready to die': Kyiv mayor prepared for Russian forces
CNN
'When he says "I want peace," this means "I'm getting my troops to kill you"': Ukrainian Parliament member on talks with Putin
Military convoy southern Invankiv
Maxar Technologies
New satellite images show over 40-mile-long Russian military convoy
US cuts off Russia's central bank, access to SWIFT -- what it means
'No Russian boots will stand here': Ukrainians emboldened in defense of Kyiv
Kyiv, UkraineCNN
Russia’s brutal onslaught of Ukraine is raging on multiple fronts, but despite desperate pleas for more international assistance, the country faces Moscow’s offensive largely alone.
Key cities in Ukraine were attacked from several sides Tuesday, with Russia launching strikes on buildings in the center of the capital Kyiv, and scaling up its bombardment of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Russian military appears to have taken central Kherson after heavy shelling, with video and social media posts verified by CNN providing new evidence that the Russians are moving throughout the southern Ukrainian city apparently unimpeded.
At least 136 people, including 13 children, have been killed since Russia invaded Thursday – and another 400 civilians have been injured, according to the United Nations, though it cautioned the real toll was likely to be much higher.
Institute for the Study of War, Maps4News, Google Maps, CNN reporting
As the attacks continue, Russia is facing increased criticism over its invasion of Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden slamming Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his State of the Union speech Tuesday for a “premeditated and unprovoked war.”
“Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been,” Biden said, as he announced a ban on Russian aircraft and airlines from entering US airspace.
'He has no idea what's coming': Biden sends message to Putin
But while the US and NATO allies have aided Ukraine by sharing arms, military equipment and intelligence while imposing dramatic sanctions on Russia, the alliance has thus far made clear it has no plans to send soldiers into Ukraine – a position Biden reiterated in his speech Tuesday.
Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, has mounted a fierce reistance, but in a rare interview from a Kyiv bunker Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his country – which has a much smaller military than Russia – needs more help to prevent the crisis from spreading across Europe.
“I’ve spoken to Biden many times,” Zelensky told CNN’s Matthew Chance. “And I’ve told them many times that Ukraine will resist and fight stronger than anyone else but on our own against Russia we won’t manage it.”
Onslaught in Ukraine
As Russia launched strikes on key cities Tuesday, Zelensky warned Russia was indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian citizens and historical landmarks.
“As you can see, no one is being very careful about the targets. We see the children are being killed,” he said. “We are defending our right for life.”
The UK Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update Tuesday that Russia had increased its air and artillery strikes against densely populated urban areas across Ukraine over the past 48 hours. Russian forces had encircled the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol, it added.
A 40-mile Russian convoy of tanks, armored vehicles and towed artillery continues to edge toward the Ukrainian capital, according to satellite images from Maxar Technologies. A US official said the convoy has been stalled due to fuel supply issues, while the UK said in its latest intelligence update that the column continues to make slow progress toward Kyiv.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Carlos Barria/Reuters
An explosion is seen at a TV tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1. Russian forces fired rockets near the tower and struck a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv hours after warning of "high-precision" strikes on other facilities linked to Ukrainian security agencies.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Members of a Ukrainian civil defense unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown-up bridge on Kyiv's northern front on March 1. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks, armored vehicles and towed artillery was headed toward the Ukrainian capital, according to satellite images from Maxar Technologies.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
A woman named Helen comforts her 8-year-old daughter, Polina, in the bomb shelter of a Kyiv children's hospital on March 1. The girl was at the hospital being treated for encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
An administrative building is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling on March 1. Russian forces have scaled up their bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Medical workers show a newborn to a woman who gave birth in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 1. The maternity hospital is now also used as a medical ward and bomb shelter.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Pavel Dorogoy/AP
Ukrainian emergency workers carry a body of a victim following shelling that hit the City Hall building in Kharkiv on March 1.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Visar Kryeziu/AP
Ukrainian refugees try to stay warm at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on March 1. As bitter fighting takes place across the country, many Ukrainians are fleeing the country at a pace that could turn into "Europe's largest refugee crisis this century," the United Nations Refugee Agency said.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Passengers anxiously board trains in Kyiv before heading to destinations in the western part of the country on Monday, February 28.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Maksim Levin/Reuters
A bridge is destroyed near the town of Bucha, Ukraine, on February 28.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Volunteers in Kyiv sign up to join Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces on February 28.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
A member of the Territorial Defense Forces loads rifle magazines in Kyiv on February 28.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Alexandr Kryazhev/Sputnik/AP
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Belarus on February 28. Both sides discussed a potential "ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the territory of Ukraine," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak told reporters. Without going into detail, Podolyak said that both sides would return to their capitals for consultations over whether to implement a number of "decisions."
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian forces order a man to the ground on February 28 as they increased security measures amid Russian attacks in Kyiv.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Mothers tend to their babies in the bomb shelter of a children's hospital in Kyiv on February 28.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images
Russian infantry mobility vehicles are destroyed after fighting in Kharkiv on February 28. A residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was hit by a rocket attack, according to Ukrainian officials and multiple social media videos geolocated by CNN. A civilian was killed and 31 people were wounded, the city's council said.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian forces are seen inside a basement being used as a military base in Dnipro, Ukraine, on February 28.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Akos Stiller/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A displaced Ukrainian cradles her child at a temporary shelter set up inside a gymnasium in Beregsurány, Hungary, on February 28. More than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN's refugee agency.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows over the Ukrainian city of Vasylkiv, just outside Kyiv on Sunday, February 27. A fire at an oil storage area was seen raging at the Vasylkiv Air Base.
Satellite images show significant damage to part of an aircraft hangar at the Hostomel Air Base outside Kyiv on February 27. The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, was destroyed by a Russian attack on the airport, according to Ukraine government officials.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Bernat Armangue/AP
People wait on a platform inside the railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on February 27. Thousands of people at Lviv's main train station attempted to board trains that would take them out of Ukraine.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Marienko Andrew/AP
A Russian armored vehicle burns after fighting in Kharkiv on February 27. Street fighting broke out as Russian troops entered Ukraine's second-largest city, and residents were urged to stay in shelters and not travel.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Serhii Hudak/Reuters
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on February 27.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Natalie Thomas/Reuters
Cars line up on the road outside Mostyska, Ukraine, as people attempt to flee to Poland on February 27.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainian troops in Kyiv escort a prisoner February 27 who they suspected of being a Russian agent.
Ukrainian service members take position at the Vasylkiv Air Base near Kyiv on February 27.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A woman sleeps on chairs February 27 in the underground parking lot of a Kyiv hotel that has been turned into a bomb shelter.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
CNN
An explosion lights up the sky to the south of Kyiv early on February 27. That and another large explosion appeared to have been around Vasylkiv, which has a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks and is about about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Kyiv.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Maksim Levin/Reuters
Ukrainian service members take cover in a shelter at the Vasylkiv Air Base near Kyiv on Saturday, February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A damaged residential building is seen in Kyiv on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
People in Kyiv run for cover during shelling on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
An apartment building in Kyiv is seen after it was damaged by shelling on February 26. The outer walls of several apartment units appeared to be blown out entirely, with the interiors blackened and debris hanging loose.
A police vehicle patrols the streets of Kyiv on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian troops inspect a site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times/Redux
Following a national directive to help complicate the invading Russian Army's attempts to navigate, a road worker removes signs near Pisarivka, Ukraine, on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
From Telegram
A man kneels in front of a Russian tank in Bakhmach, Ukraine, on February 26 as Ukrainian citizens attempted to stop the tank from moving forward. The dramatic scene was captured on video, and CNN confirmed its authenticity. The moment drew comparisons to the iconic "Tank Man" of Tiananmen Square.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Mikhail Palinchak/AP
Members of the Territorial Defense Force — Ukraine's military reserve — prepare to defend Kyiv on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after fighting with advancing Russian troops in Kyiv early on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Pierre Crom/Getty Images
People in Kyiv board a train heading to the west of the country on February 26. Kelly Clements, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, told CNN that more than 120,000 people had left Ukraine while 850,000 were internally displaced.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting in Kyiv on February 26.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Smoke and flames are seen near Kyiv on February 26. Explosions were seen and heard in parts of the capital as Ukrainians battled to hold back advancing Russian troops.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video to Facebook on Friday, February 25, vowing to defend his country as he stood on a Kyiv street with other leaders of his administration. "We are all here," he said. "Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!"
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Tyler Hicks/The New York Times/Redux
The body of a Russian soldier lies next to a Russian vehicle outside Kharkiv on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Paul Ursachi/AP
A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine into Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A Ukrainian soldier sits injured from crossfire inside Kyiv on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aurel Obreja/AP
A child from Ukraine sleeps in a tent at a humanitarian center in Palanca, Moldova, on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP
A firefighter walks between the ruins of a downed aircraft in Kyiv on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Mikhail Palinchak/AP
Newly married couple Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin pose for photo in Kyiv on February 25 after they joined the Territorial Defense Forces, a branch of Ukraine's armed forces that is comprised mostly of volunteers.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People walk past a residential building in Kyiv that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
The body of a school employee, who according to locals was killed in recent shelling, lies in the separatist-controlled town of Horlivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Kyiv residents take shelter in an underground parking garage on February 25.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ukraine State Emergency Service/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In this handout photo from the Ukrainian government, firefighters respond to the scene of a residential building on fire in Kyiv on February 25. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said the city had been hit by "cruise or ballistic missiles."
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after an attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv, outside of Kharkiv, on Thursday, February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images
The body of a rocket remains in an apartment after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A boy plays with his tablet in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
A man mourns after an airstrike reportedly hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Reuters
Rescuers work at a crash site on February 24 after a Ukrainian military plane fell and caught fire outside of Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. The cause of the crash wasn't indicated.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Christian Streib/CNN
Sviatoslav Fursin, left, and Yaryna Arieva kneel during their wedding ceremony at the St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv on February 24. They had planned on getting married in May, but they rushed to tie the knot due to the attacks by Russian forces. "We maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that," Arieva said.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian service members sit atop armored vehicles driving in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People in Kyiv try to board a bus to travel west toward Poland on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden arrives in the East Room of the White House to address the Russian invasion on February 24. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said, laying out a set of measures that will "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv on February 24. Airports were also hit in Boryspil, Kharkiv, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
People seek shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
From Telegram
Russian military vehicles are seen at the Chernobyl power plant near Pripyat, Ukraine, on February 24. Russian forces have seized control of the the plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, according to the agency that manages the area.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire after a reported strike in Chuhuiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People wait after boarding a bus to leave Kyiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian President Zelensky holds an emergency meeting in Kyiv on February 24. In a video address, Zelensky announced that he was introducing martial law. He urged people to remain calm.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in Kyiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ethan Swope/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A staff member of a Kyiv hotel talks on the phone on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Smoke rises from an air defense base after an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol on February 24. A CNN team in Mariupol reported hearing a barrage of artillery.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
People wait in line to buy train tickets at the central station in Kyiv on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
A long line of cars is seen exiting Kyiv on February 24. Heavy traffic appeared to be heading west, away from where explosions were heard early in the morning.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ukrainian President's Office
A photo provided by the Ukrainian President's office appears to show an explosion in Kyiv early on February 24.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergei Illnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People in Moscow watch a televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he announces a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on February 24. "Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history," he said.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is held in New York to discuss the crisis on February 23. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "attacking Ukraine" and to give peace a chance.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A convoy of Russian military vehicles is seen February 23 in the Rostov region of Russia, which runs along Ukraine's eastern border.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian soldiers talk in a shelter at the front line near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on February 23.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Tyler Hicks/The New York Times/Redux
Smoke rises from a damaged power plant in Shchastya that Ukrainian authorities say was hit by shelling on February 22.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A damaged house is worked on after shelling near the Ukrainian front-line city of Novoluhanske on February 22.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Mourners gather at a church in Kyiv on February 22 for the funeral of Ukrainian Army Capt. Anton Sydorov. The Ukrainian military said he was killed by a shrapnel wound on February 19 after several rounds of artillery fire were directed at Ukrainian positions near Myronivske.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ukrainian soldiers pay their respects during Sydorov's funeral in Kyiv on February 22.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A sign displays conversion rates at a currency exchange kiosk in Kyiv on February 22. Global markets tumbled the day after Putin ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
The New York Times/Redux
Russian howitzers are loaded onto train cars near Taganrog, Russia, on February 22.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
People who left a separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine watch an address by Putin from their hotel room in Taganrog, Russia, on February 21. Putin blasted Kyiv's growing security ties with the West, and in lengthy remarks about the history of the USSR and the formation of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic, he appeared to cast doubt on Ukraine's right to self-determination.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/AP
Putin signs decrees recognizing the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in a ceremony in Moscow on February 21. Earlier in the day, the heads of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics requested the Kremlin leader recognize their independence and sovereignty. Members of Putin's Security Council supported the initiative in a meeting earlier in the day.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Protesters demanding economic sanctions against Russia stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small number of protesters showed up to demonstrate.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Activists hold a performance in front of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in support of prisoners who were arrested in Crimea. They say the red doors are a symbol of the doors that were kicked in to search and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Aleksey Filippov/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen shop in the front-line town of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People lay flowers at the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Stanislav Kozliuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A local resident shows the depth of a crater from shelling in a field behind his house in the village of Tamarchuk, Ukraine, on February 20.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukrainian service members are seen along the front line outside of Popasna, Ukraine, on February 20.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times/Redux
People evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine are seen at a temporary shelter in Taganrog, Russia, on February 20.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Anastasia Manha lulls her 2-month-old son Mykyta after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novohnativka, Ukraine, on February 20.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier stays on position on the front line near Novohnativka on February 20.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A couple arrives at the city council to get married in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported further ceasefire violations and top Western officials warned about an impending conflict, life went on in other parts of the country.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, left, visits soldiers at a front-line position in Novoluhanske on February 19. Minutes after he left, the position came under fire. No one was injured.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images
A woman rests in a car near a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
AFP/Getty Images
Residents of the breakaway Donetsk state sign up for evacuation to Russia on February 19. The evacuation orders were given by pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions, who claimed they were necessary because of an imminent offensive by the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian officials repeatedly denied any such plans and accused the separatists of launching a "disinformation campaign."
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian service member walks by a building on February 19 that was hit by mortar fire in the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Peter Kovalev/TASS/Getty Images
Fighter jets fly over Belarus during a joint military exercise the country held with Russia on February 19.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a military command center in Novoluhanske on February 19.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
People sit on a bus in Donetsk on February 18 after they were ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Nikolai Trishin/TASS/Getty Images
The remains of a military vehicle are seen in a parking lot outside a government building following an explosion in Donetsk on February 18. Ukrainian and US officials said the vehicle explosion was a staged attack designed to stoke tensions in eastern Ukraine.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
A memorial service and candlelight vigil is held at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on February 18. They honored those who died in 2014 while protesting against the government of President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian leader who later fled the country.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Carlos Barria/Reuters
A kindergarten that officials say was damaged by shelling is seen in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on February 17. No lives were lost, but it was a stark reminder of the stakes for people living near the front lines that separate Ukrainian government forces from Russian-backed separatists.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Children play on old Soviet tanks in front of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Ambassadors of European countries lay roses at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall contains the names and photographs of military members who have died since the conflict with Russian-backed separatists began in 2014.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Wojtek Radawanski/AFP/Getty Images
US troops walk on the tarmac at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as part of a deployment of several thousand sent to bolster NATO's eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a "Day of Unity," an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
Travelers wait in line to check in to their departing flights February 15 at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv. US President Joe Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on February 15.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times/Redux
A location of Oschadbank, a state-owned bank, is seen in Kyiv on February 15. The websites of Oschadbank and PrivatBank, the country's two largest banks, were hit by cyberattacks that day, as were the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and army, according to Ukrainian government agencies.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A woman and child walk underneath a military monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It's on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Milan Sabic/Reuters
F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, an American aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea on February 14. The Truman was on its way to the Middle East in mid-December, but the Pentagon decided to keep it in Europe as tensions began to escalate.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian service members talk at a front-line position in eastern Ukraine on February 14.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Members of Ukraine's National Guard look out a window as they ride a bus through the capital of Kyiv on February 14.
Satellite images taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a previously vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
The Russian navy's diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, moves through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait en route to the Black Sea on February 13.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images
US soldiers and military vehicles are seen at a military airport in Mielec, Poland, on February 12. The White House approved a plan for the nearly 2,000 US troops in Poland to help Americans who may try to evacuate Ukraine, according to two US officials familiar with the matter.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN
An anti-war demonstration takes place in Kyiv's Independence Square on February 12.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Svetlana Kisileva/Abaca/Sip/AP
Pro-Russian separatists observe the movement of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine's Donbas area on February 11.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that were delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as part of a US military support package for Ukraine.
Photos: Russia invades Ukraine
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Ukrainian service members walk on an armored fighting vehicle during a training exercise in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on February 10.
In Kyiv, sick children are being treated in a hospital’s underground bomb shelters. A missile hit a private maternity clinic near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, leaving the clinic damaged but still standing, according to the Adonis maternity clinic chief Vitaliy Gyrin’s Facebook post. Separately, a military strike tore through two apartment blocks in a town west of Kyiv.
Russian forces also struck a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv and they fired rockets that landed near a TV tower.
Meanwhile in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, a strike Tuesday hit an apartment complex near a hospital, videos geolocated and verified by CNN show. That came hours after a military strike caused significant damage to Kharkiv’s regional administration building.
International response
As the civilian death toll rises, the international community is stepping up pressure on Putin, leaving Russia increasingly isolated.
Biden said the US stood with Ukraine, adding “let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people.”
US oil and gas company ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to leave its last remaining oil-and-gas project in Russia, while a spokesperson for US multinational Boeing confirmed in a statement to CNN that the company has suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.
But Zelensky has urged the international community to do more, calling on the US and NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine or put boots on the ground.
“If somebody wants to help us, everybody has to act swiftly,” Zelensky added. “This is the moment.”
Zelensky also predicted troubles in NATO member states if Russia seizes control of his country. “If Ukraine fails, then all these troops will be at your borders, Poland, Lithuania … and you’ll be facing greater issues. There’ll be other provocations there,” he said.