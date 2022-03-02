Kanye West appears to confirm new romance with Chaney Jones

West, who now goes by “Ye,” captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.
Photos: Kanye West
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Kanye West performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images
West, at center in red, hangs out with some famous friends in the music industry, including John Legend, Mos Def, Consequence and Damon Dash, after a performance in New York in 2003. West's first studio album, "The College Dropout," released in February 2004.
Photos: Kanye West
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
West gives a peace sign as he performs at an event in New York in 2003.
Photos: Kanye West
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
West is presented with his first platinum album for "The College Dropout" in 2004. The critically acclaimed album included hits such as "Through the Wire," "Jesus Walks" and "Slow Jamz."
Photos: Kanye West
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images
West signs autographs for a group of students in 2004.
Photos: Kanye West
KMazur/WireImage for PMK/HBH/Getty Images
West and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs party together in 2004.
Photos: Kanye West
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
West performs "Jesus Walks" on stage during the Grammy Awards in 2005. It won Best Rap Song that year, and "The College Dropout" won Best Rap Album.
Photos: Kanye West
J.Emilio Flores/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
West takes a break at a recording studio in Los Angeles in 2005.
Photos: Kanye West
Rich Schultz/AP
Jay-Z joins West during the Hot 97 Summer Jam at New Jersey's Giants Stadium in 2005.
Photos: Kanye West
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
Basketball star Kobe Bryant talks with West on the court following a charity game in 2005.
Photos: Kanye West
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
West poses with his awards at the 2006 Grammys. His second album, "Late Registration," won Best Rap Album. "Diamonds from Sierra Leone" won Best Rap Song, and "Gold Digger" won Best Rap Solo Performance.
Photos: Kanye West
Damian Dovarganes/AP
West performs with his mother, Donda, during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2006.
Photos: Kanye West
Michel Dufour/French Select/WireImage/Getty Images
Designer Stella McCartney greets West as he attends her fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2006.
Photos: Kanye West
Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
West performs on stage at Wembley Stadium in London in 2007. It was part of a concert held in memory of Princess Diana.
Photos: Kanye West
Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
West shares a joke with Prince Harry and Prince William while in London in 2007.
Photos: Kanye West
Damon Winter/The New York Times/Redux
West hits Chung King Studios in Manhattan to record his third album, "Graduation," in 2007.
Photos: Kanye West
Robert Sabo/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images
The funeral for West's mother, Donda, is held in Spencer, Oklahoma, in 2007. She died at the age of 58.
Photos: Kanye West
Jason DeCrow/AP
West takes the microphone from Taylor Swift, interrupting her as she accepts an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. "Taylor, I'm really happy for you, and I'm gonna let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time," said West, who was heavily criticized for stealing Swift's moment. He later apologized on his blog.
Photos: Kanye West
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
West performs his new song "Power" to open the BET Awards in 2010.
Photos: Kanye West
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
West and Kim Kardashian talk from their courtside seats at an NBA playoff game in 2012. They married in 2014.
Photos: Kanye West
Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images
West performs for the "Saturday Night Live" anniversary special in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux
West and other musicians appear at the announcement of Jay-Z's Tidal music service in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Mahmoud Illean/AP
West holds his daughter, North, as he and his wife, Kim, visit a cathedral in Jerusalem in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo/AP
West is escorted by police after he performed an impromptu gig near Swan Lake in Yerevan, Armenia, in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Comedian Amy Schumer pretends to trip and fall in front of West and Kardashian West as they attend the Time 100 Gala in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
West embraces Swift after presenting him with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2015.
Photos: Kanye West
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
West appears at a Yeezy fashion show in New York in 2015. He released his first Yeezy sneakers that year.
Photos: Kanye West
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
West performs at a Yeezy fashion show in 2016 along with Kid Cudi.
Photos: Kanye West
Desmond Boylan/AP
Kardashian West takes a selfie as she rides in a classic car with her husband in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.
Photos: Kanye West
Ryan Dorgan/The New York Times/Redux
West is surrounded by friends and fans at an album-listening party in Moran, Wyoming, in 2018.
Photos: Kanye West
Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
West talks with President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in 2018. West and football legend Jim Brown had been invited for a working lunch to discuss topics such as urban revitalization, workforce training programs and how best to address crime in Chicago.
West and Kardashian West attend a Travis Scott concert in California in 2018.
Photos: Kanye West
Rozette Rago/The New York Times/Redux
West performs atop a miniature mountain made specifically for his set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019.
Photos: Kanye West
Tyler Golden/Netflix
West opened up about managing his mental health in a 2019 interview with David Letterman. He recounted being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and described his experience with an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2016. West first shared his bipolar disorder diagnosis on his 2018 album "Ye."
Photos: Kanye West
Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images
West joins talk show host James Corden for an "airpool karaoke" segment in 2019. With them were more than 100 members of West's Sunday Service Choir.
Photos: Kanye West
Michael Wyke/AP
West makes a joke next to pastor Joel Osteen while leading a prayer at Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston in 2019. West also put on one of his "Sunday Service" performances at the church.
Photos: Kanye West
Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier/AP
West holds a presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2020. He emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother and his family, causing some media personalities and others on social media to speculate about West's well-being.
Photos: Kanye West
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
West appears at a listening event for his new album, "Donda," at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. West was staying at the venue to complete the album.
Photos: Kanye West
Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
DaBaby, West and Marilyn Manson perform at a listening event for West's "Donda" album in 2021.
The Shade Room post caption said that the pair had been “spotted doing some shopping in Miami” and wondered if their moniker might be “YeNey.”
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Jones replied to West’s post with the comment “My love” with a black heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji.
Jones - who many on social media have been buzzing about because of her strong resemblance to West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashan - is listed as the chief operating officer for First State Behavioral Health, which provides mental health services.
“I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone,” her bio reads.”Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”