The best travel wallets make it easy to keep track of all your travel essentials, ranging from your passport to your travel credit cards and even some day-of necessities like boarding passes and vaccination cards. The majority also come with safety features like zippered compartments and RFID-blocking material, which can help ensure your important information and card numbers don’t fall into the wrong hands.

To help you find a great travel wallet for your next trip, we looked for some of the most functional, beautiful and reasonably priced options on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a wallet that holds your boarding pass and ID or you want a fashionable way to carry your airline credit cards, read on to learn about our top picks.

Travel wallets for women

$195 at Nordstrom

Tumi Belden Wallet Crossbody Nordstrom

The Tumi brand is known for its style and functionality, and the Tumi Wallet Crossbody speaks to those features. This wallet comes with a sturdy and comfortable strap that lets you carry it over your shoulder as a purse, but the strap can be removed to turn the wallet into a clutch. This timelessly chic travel wallet comes with several storage areas, six card slots and an interior ID window, and closes with a snap flap.

$18.99 at Amazon

Eazymate Passport Holder Purse Organizer Amazon

This Eazymate travel bag is part purse and part wallet, as it has a long adjustable strap that allows you to carry it over your shoulder like a purse. The inside of the wallet can hold up to four passports, and an exterior plastic zipper pocket is a good option for keeping important documents where you can see them. You’ll also find plenty of space for boarding passes, several credit cards, a full-size pen and other paperwork you might be traveling with. With a price point under $20, this women’s wallet is perfect for the busy mom who is traveling with her family.

$44 at Beis

Beis The Passport & Luggage Tag Set Beis

This is a great travel set that can hold all of your essentials and comes with a protective case. It includes a passport holder that doubles as a mini wallet to hold your credit cards and a pen, as well as a luggage tag for marking your carry-on bag or checked luggage. Both pieces of the set come in a clear pouch, which can be used for carrying your passport protector or even storing some liquids to take on your travels. The set comes in five different color and material options: black, black patent, black croc, beige and beige patent.

$75 at Paravel

Paravel Cabana Passport Case Paravel

Paravel is one of our favorite brands for travel products — and this passport case is no exception. From the outside, it’s incredibly stylish, made from eco craft canvas from four up-cycled plastic bottles, as well as a vegan leather interior. Inside, you’ll find eight card slots — perfect for fitting your travel credit cards, hotel keys or photo ID — as well as a slot that can hold your passport. The wallet snaps together with an exterior snap closure. You can also add a monogram to your wallet, starting at $15.

$25 at Athleta

Athleta Coffee Run Wallet 2.0 Athleta

The Athleta Coffee Run Wallet is ideal for women who are constantly on the go. Made of recycled nylon and fitted with an anti-microbial lining, this wallet comes with a large carabiner-style clip that makes it perfect for commuting or travel, as well as two card slots and plenty of zip storage space. Reviewers who have this wallet say it’s better for holding travel credit cards than cash, and that it works well as a keychain. While this wallet comes in one size only, there are eight different colors to choose from including Bali Green, Painted Energy Pink and Dress Blue.

$198 at Neely and Chloe

Neely and Chloe The Travel Wallet X Pencil & Paper Co. Neely and Chloe

This travel wallet is far from cheap, but it’s so large and functional that it may well be worth it — especially if you plan to travel often. The wallet is fully enclosed with an outer zipper, yet it comes with interior features like a passport pocket, credit card slots and pockets that are ideal for holding receipts or a baggage claim ticket. The wallet is constructed of Saffiano leather with an 18-karat gold-plated zipper, and you can customize yours with embossed or hand-painted letters or hand-painted flowers.

$15.99 at Amazon

Travelambo Women’s RFID-Blocking Bifold Wallet Amazon

This bifold wallet from Travelambo can be great for travel or at home. This wallet comes in more than 30 colors, and it features RFID-blocking material that keeps your credit card details safe. Other features include a handy bifold design with space for your ID and more than a dozen credit cards, two zippered compartments for cash or receipts and an outer button enclosure that helps keep everything in its place when not in use.

$24.99 at Target

Open Story RFID Travel Wallet Target

This travel wallet is on the affordable side, yet it works to keep your important documents safe from hackers and thieves. In addition to the fact it features an RFID-protected security pocket, the wallet has a full zip-around enclosure to keep all of your belongings safe. Interior features of the wallet include a passport slot, a pocket for your boarding pass, a thumb-slide ID window and plenty of slots for your favorite travel credit cards, plus a spot for a pen. The water-repellent nylon material this wallet is made from also makes it easy to keep clean with a simple wipe-down.

$28 $26.23 at Amazon

Travelon Women’s RFID-Blocking Single-Zip Wallet Amazon

Travelon offers a budget-friendly RFID-blocking wallet for women who want a stylish and safe way to transport their important documents. This travel wallet is ideal for carrying your phone, passport, receipts, boarding passes and credit cards within a secured zippered compartment. Although you can fit a lot of travel goods in this wallet, credit card slides and slip pockets make it easy to stay organized in the process.

$15.99 at Amazon

Travelambo Women’s Wallet Tassel Bifold Amazon

Consider this travel wallet from Travelambo if you want something you can carry on your wrist. This leather wallet comes in 29 different colors, so you can easily coordinate it with your suitcase. The exterior comes with a fully enclosed zipper, yet interior compartments allow you to separate your credit cards, travel documents, phone and receipts. The low price of this wallet makes it an affordable option for a gift — or for yourself.

$16.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Zoppen Multi-Purpose RFID-Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet Amazon

This unisex travel wallet is a fantastic option if you’re planning any travel at all. With more than 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this wallet is known to have it all — including the fact that it comes in more than 34 different colors. The trifold design allows you to store your passport, boarding pass, vaccination card, ID, SIM card, cellphone, cash, a key, a pen and more all within its slim design. Plus, it’s got RFID-blocking material to keep your private details safe. At this price point, this wallet is a no-brainer for the frequent traveler.

Travel wallets for men

From $129 at Amazon

Bellroy Travel Folio Amazon

This Travel Folio for men has loads of interior space, including a compartment for your passport, space for up to 10 credit cards, your boarding pass and other important documents. It even comes with a micro travel pen for filling out any documentation along your journey. The wallet offers RFID protection and is made of an environmentally certified leather exterior. And, this travel wallet also comes with a three-year warranty to give you the peace of mind that it’ll last you through your travels.

$34.95 $24.95 at Amazon

Travando Men’s Slim Wallet Amazon

Consider the Travando Men’s Slim Wallet if you’re looking for a travel wallet that looks stylish and doesn’t take up a lot of space. Offered in eight different colors and designs, this wallet holds up to 11 credit cards or IDs with an extra exterior storage pocket for easy access. It’s made of faux leather and offers an RFID-protected lining that keeps your important data safe from thieves. At this price point, it’s a solid option for those who travel often.

$7.99 at Amazon

GDTK Leather RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet Amazon

At less than $10, this travel wallet offers everything you might need when you’re zipping through the airport. Its simple design comes in 11 different colors made from a faux-leather material and offers plenty of space for storing your travel information. There’s built-in RFID-blocking material, as well as slots for holding your passport, business cards, credit cards, boarding passes and more. It’s even got a space large enough to hold your vaccination card and a pen.

$150 at Amazon

Tanner Goods Thin Durable Leather Passport Travel Wallet Amazon

This Tanner Goods Travel Wallet comes with a sleek leather design with no defining exterior decoration or features. On the inside, however, you’ll find a passport compartment, multiple slip pockets and space for credit cards and identification. The wallet comes with a limited lifetime warranty, meaning you can expect to have this around with you on your travels for years to come.

$95 at Amazon

Tumi Alpha Multi-Window Card Case Men Amazon

The Tumi brand offers this sleek and sophisticated travel wallet for men. Made out of nylon material, this travel wallet features an easy-access ID window, four card pockets and two slip pockets. This simple wallet is great for taking your business on the go with space for business cards as well as credit cards.

From $17.95 at Amazon

Venture 4th Travel Neck Pouch Wallet Amazon

This travel wallet is meant to hang around your neck, so it’s perfect for hands-free carrying no matter where you are. Not only is this neck wallet water-resistant, but it’s made of RFID-blocking material that keeps your sensitive personal information safe. Several pockets help you store and organize everything you need for a trip — from your passport to cash and important documents. This wallet also has two zippered pockets and an ID window for boarding passes.

$178 $114.87 at Hearstbag

Hearstbag Best Leather Travel Wallet Hearstbag

If you’re looking for a travel wallet that’s large enough to fit everything you need for a lengthy journey, consider this travel wallet from Hearstbag. Made of top full-grain leather and washed canvas, this wallet has space for a passport, several full-sized pens, credit cards and multiple zippered compartments. You’ll also find a buttoned storage space for headphones, and you can personalize this wallet with your initials if you’d like.

$59.95 at REI

Pacsafe V150 RFID-Blocking Compact Organizer REI

Keep all of your personal information secure while you’re on the go with this wallet’s RFIDsafe blocking material. Not only will it keep you safe from thieves trying to steal your information, but it’s also got space to hold multiple passports, six card slots including a zippered mesh slot, a zippered note slot, a pen holder, key clip and an outer zippered pocket. Plus, the whole wallet zips up to keep all of your travel documents secure in one place.

$99 at Echopurse

Echopurse Handmade Leather Travel Wallet Echopurse

This handmade leather wallet comes in two vintage colors: green and brown leather. Inside, you’ll find a space large enough to hold a passport, boarding pass, cash and coins, credit cards, a cell phone and a pen. Plus, multiple slip pockets will help to keep you organized at all times. A matching leather wrappable strap makes this wallet look stylish and rustic, yet it also helps keep everything inside when you’re on the go.

Satchel & Page Expat Wallet Satchel & Page

Tanned and finished in Italy, the Expat Wallet is perfect for men who are constantly traversing the globe. Hand-stitching gives it a unique and hand-crafted look. Inside, the wallet has multiple card slots, a passport pocket and a separate slot for a notebook and pen. With this wallet, you’ll find quality craftsmanship, and it comes with free shipping and returns as well as a full lifetime warranty.

$19.95 at Amazon

Venture 4th RFID Money Belt Amazon

If you’re looking for a wallet that lets you carry everything you need hands-free, consider this money belt from Venture 4th. Using RFID-blocking material and the ability to be worn under clothing, this travel wallet can keep your credit card details and sensitive information safe. While the wallet itself is slim, you’ll find two zippered compartments for storage and enough space for several passports, cash, boarding passes and more. The wallet also has an adjustable belt mechanism, so it can be worn comfortably all day long.

$18 $17.01 at Amazon

Timberland Pro Men’s Cordura Nylon RFID Trifold Wallet Amazon

The Timberland Pro Men’s Cordura Nylon RFID Trifold Wallet is affordable enough to fit nearly any budget, and it offers almost all the features you might want in a travel wallet. RFID-blocking technology helps keep your personal information safe, and a thumb-slide ID window keeps your driver’s license or another ID within easy reach. In the meantime, a zippered compartment, multiple card slots and several slip pockets make it easy to keep your items where you can easily find them.

$18.99 at Amazon

Zero Grid Money Belt Amazon

Consider this money belt travel wallet for hands-free carrying. This travel wallet is made of RFID-blocking material, and it’s durable and water-resistant, so you can keep your passport and other important documents safe and dry. Several zippered compartments help you stay organized, and an adjustable waist belt helps to fit this wallet to your body type. Whether you plan to wear it under clothing or on top of your clothes for easy access, this money belt has space for everything you need during a trip.

