With the change in seasons comes a change in your skincare routine, swapping intense rich moisturizers for lighter lotions as the season’s cold winds abate and switching out cleansers to deal with warmer temps and more humidity. Right now, Dermstore is making it easy to get stocked up for the spring ahead with its Spring Refresh sale, with offers of up to 20% off top brands and products.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale, which features brands like Sunday Riley, Dr. Dennis Gross and Herbivore — each of which will help you shed winter’s dead skin, add some radiance and moisturize skin that’s dried out from a winter of indoor heating. There are some great hair products on sale too, including Unite’s famous seven-second detangler, Olaplex treatments and restorative masks from Sachajuan.

Check out our favorite picks below. Just be sure to use the code REFRESH at checkout to nab the discount.

$29.99 $23.99 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60 Dermstore

This liquid-y sunscreen does everything but goop up your face and clog your pores. Instead, it’s super-light, soaks in fast and makes your skin soft, too — basically the ideal SPF. It’s also great to mix with some thicker foundation if you want to go the tinted moisturizer route.

$18.99 $15.19 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream Dermstore

Help your hands recover from winter’s biting winds and get ready for spring with this cult-favorite rich cream from Weleda. It takes a minute to soak in, but it’s all about intense moisture thanks to a ton of vitamin E and fatty acids.

$150 $143.99 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Dermstore

This two-step peel takes literally four minutes and gives you post-facial skin for much, much less — and it’ll get rid of all that dead skin from winter’s dry, cold weather. You don’t have to use it everyday for great results, either: Even two to three times a week can result in smooth-as-glass skin.

$15 $12 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Baby Foot Moisturizing Foot Mask Dermstore

After a winter of hiding in boots, your feet are about to see some sun. Get them ready with this Baby Foot mask, famous for results that include gasp-inducing peels of dead skin (and way softer feet when all’s said and done).

$32 $27.20 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant Dermstore

Beta-hydroxy acid (aka salicylic acid) helps calm skin down, control acne, unclog pores and more, and this effective liquid exfoliant is a great step two in your skin-polishing routine.

$34 $27.20 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Sachajuan Scalp Conditioner Dermstore

It’s not just your face that starts to get dead skin build-up during the winter; your scalp might be in need of a little clarification as the seasons change, too. Sachajuan’s conditioner uses naturally based oils like rosemary and oat to soothe and restore the moisture balance for your scalp, as well as fight dandruff.

$210 $168 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

111SKIN Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 Dermstore

It’s the time of year to swap out rich, pillowy moisturizers for something a little lighter, and this day cream is about as light as it gets while still adding moisture to skin and reducing how much of it your skin loses while out and about. That means you get perfectly hydrated skin without all the weight of a heavier moisturizer.

$55 $44 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil Dermstore

While you catch your zzz’s, this product will do all the work for you: Retinoids that are more effective and less irritating than traditional retinol help prevent and reduce the appearance of fine lines, and it’ll do double-duty by helping with acne for those who are prone, too.

$32.50 $23.99 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Dermstore

Truly a lifesaver for those with tangle-prone hair, this detangler lives up to its name by smoothing out tangles and adding softness to hair without weighing it down or making it oily. It also makes a great pre-brushing step for those with chemically treated hair prone to breakage.

$48 $38.40 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask Dermstore

This vegan face mask has salicylic acid and glycerin to help resurface your skin and reduce inflammation (including breakouts). And at less than 3 ounces, it’ll slip in your carryon so you can keep your routine going when you’re on the go.

$80 $68 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin Dermstore

Polish away dead skin and smooth what’s left with this exfoliating polish for dry, normal and dehydrated skin. Little mineral crystals of quartz, magnesium and sodium do the hard work, and it has a little warming element to it for a spa-like treat.

$34.50 $27.60 with code REFRESH at Dermstore

Unite Hair Re:Unite Conditioner Dermstore

Great for those with fine or damaged hair, this conditioner hydrates each strand without weighing them down. It has a little keratin to help strengthen hair, as well as antioxidants and amino acids to repair hair and seal it off from damage.