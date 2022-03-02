Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best thick yoga mat, a discounted Mac Mini and savings on winter gear from Marmot. All that and more below.

$199.99 $189.99 for Prime members at Woot!

Nintendo Switch Lite Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Woot! has a Switch Lite in stock and on sale. Prime members can snag one for $189.99 today only; that’s $10 off the MSRP. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal likely won’t last long.

$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is almost 30% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

$699 $569.99 at Amazon

Apple Mac Mini Apple

The 2020 Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now, the 256GB version is down to $569.99 at Amazon from its regular price of $699.99, with the additional discount applied automatically at checkout.

Up to 60% off

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re preparing for some late-season snow or not, you could probably still use some of this discounted cold-weather gear from Marmot. Nearly 400 styles, including tons of jackets, snow pants and more for women and men, are up to 60% off through March 4 only. Just be sure to snag these sale items before they sell out — and the frigid weather hits.

Surprise Sale up to 75% off

Kate Spade Kate Spade

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

More deals to shop

• Vacuum storage makes a ton of difference if you’re tight on space — and right now, SpaceSaver bags are mega-discounted on Amazon when you clip the coupon for them and use the code 20SPACESAVER at checkout.

• Gap’s having a sale of up to 50% off on styles for cold weather and the warmer temps ahead — then take another 20% off on top of the deals, too.

• Get your house and yard prepped for spring with Woot!’s sale on spring outdoor tools, including mowers, grills and more from top brands.

• A solid pair of earbuds is essential for your morning commute, and right now you can score a refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $115 off list price (and they’re certified by the Geek Squad).

• Your choice of refurbished Kindles are all on sale on Woot!, so take your pick and dig into a good book.

• Get your kitchen herb garden going during Lowe’s plant sale, with two-packs of rosemary, parsley, romaine lettuce and more all on sale.

• Bring some heat to chilly corners with Honeywell’s compact (and cute) electric heater, on sale for less than $32 at Best Buy.

• Light up the dark spots in your garage, under the sink or outside your tent with this Celestron ThermoTorch 3 Flashlight for $26.73 instead of $54.95 at REI.

• Pressure washers are highly satisfying to use, and right now, a solid one from Sun Joe is 53% off on Woot! for one day.

• There’s a huge sale on Under Armour at Woot!, including ColdGear leggings, half-zips and other necessary gear for morning runs and studio classes.

Deals you may have missed

$199 From $99 at Woot!

CNN

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit is down to $99 at Woot! today only, and a Premium Membership Bundle is $100 off. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and how your genetics influence your chances of getting certain health conditions.

$199.99 From $64.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for as low as $64.99 in Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad-certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Up to 20% off with code REFRESH

Dermstore Dermstore

Revamp your beauty routine at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event, featuring up to 20% off must-have skin care, hair care, makeup and devices from top brands like Olaplex, SkinCeuticals, Oribe, Ilia and much more. Just use code REFRESH at checkout, and be sure to shop before the sale ends on March 10.

$579.99 $429.99 at Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule II Anker

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Extra 20% off snow outerwear and more

Backcountry Backcountry

Just in time for the final weeks of winter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Clearance sale. You can save an extra 20% on already-marked-down snow outerwear and more for up to 60% total savings. Browse through all the markdowns for deals on top brands including Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, Mountain Hardwear and Smartwool, now through March 3.

$3,799.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Sony A90J Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $800 off — the lowest price we’ve seen yet — the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.

$379 $329 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 Bose

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature plush memory foam in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks. There are also a few other Bose deals on Amazon worth checking out right now, including savings on the new Bose QuietComfort 45.

$19.98 $16.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, now $3 off. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Up to 50% off clearance items

Casper Casper

As we get ready to spring the clocks forward, make sure your bedroom is equipped to maximize the quality of your sleep. Save on pillows, mattresses, duvets, sheet sets and more in Casper’s clearance section to make your space an oasis you’ll look forward to slipping into every night.

Up to 70% off home and outdoor

Overstock Overstock

Does your home need some sprucing up to help pull you out of the lull of the winter months? Shop the Overstock Spring Home and Outdoor Sale for savings of up to 70% off patio sets, outdoor rugs and furniture. You can also stock up on gardening and plant supplies so that your grand landscape visions can come into focus even faster.

Clearance Sale

iStock

As the winter months wind down for the start of 2022, it’s never too early to start thinking about what you’ll need come November and December. Layer up with deals on sweaters, jackets and boots, and stock up on gear like sleeping bags, snow bibs and ski poles at Sierra’s clearance sale.

Save up to 70%

Coach Coach

Save up to 70% on designer wallets, backpacks, purses, apparel and accessories with the clearance section at Coach Outlet. If you’ve been hanging onto a wallet that’s been busting at the seams or want a new backpack to round out your wardrobe as you head into spring, take a look at Coach’s offerings before they’re gone.

$1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is our top pick for creatives and power users. If you live for editing photos and videos or just need a versatile device that can help bring the vivid designs in your mind to life, this is the one for you. And for today only, you can score it for $200 off at Best Buy

Up to 40% off

Patagonia Patagonia

If you’ve got a Patagonia jacket in your closet, you know that it’s an easy-to-reach-for staple in cooler weather. Whether you’re an adventurer who needs reliable protection from the great outdoors or just someone who wants quality products they can depend on to last, Patagonia’s winter sale is worth a browse. From jackets and sweaters to backpacks and kids’ vests, find everything you need to get equipped for your next outing.

$829.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’ve fully invested in making your home an Amazon-integrated space, the Amazon Fire TV can be a great addition to your lineup. On sale at an all-time low price of $499.99, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a TV this size. During our test, we appreciated the Amazon’s Fire TV easy-to-use library of content, and the 65-inch version comes upgraded with Dolby Vision capabilities to make viewing even more immersive.

$399.99 $229.99 with code SOLO20 at Solo

Solo Stove Bonfire Solo Stove

Whether you’re looking to toast some s’mores on a chilly night or create an outdoor gathering space for friends and family, the Solo Stove has got you covered. We tested Solo Stove’s Yukon model and loved that we could enjoy a hearty fire without inhaling heavy smoke. This Bonfire model is a more compact version that’s perfect for those who are looking to get the most out of even the smallest outdoor spaces.

$349.99 $198.49 at Amazon

Garmin Venu Garmin

If, like many, you headed into 2022 with the goal to focus on your health and wellness, you may have thought about picking up a fitness tracker or watch. However, the ones with all the bells and whistles can come at a hefty cost. Now you can snag this Garmin Venu for $150 off. Equipped to track your sleep habits, stress levels and daily workouts, this watch is like having a personal trainer right on your wrist.