In addition to being the go-to marketplace for, well, everything, Amazon also has created many of its own, ultra popular in-house brands, peddling everything from fashion to beauty to office supplies, pet products and beyond. Now, the e-retailer has launched its latest brand: Amazon Aware, a new line of sustainable, everyday essentials including home goods, beauty, apparel and more.

The products in Amazon’s line are all available to shop from the Amazon Aware page, and the collection only features products with certifications that are carbon neutral and are part of Amazon’s own Climate Pledge Friendly program, according to the company. You can choose from products made from recycled materials (facial tissue, toilet paper and a few shirts), organic items like bedsheets and duvet covers, or browse by category (household essentials, perfect basics, apparel, etc.)

Amazon

While the Climate Pledge Friendly program is Amazon’s own, it serves an umbrella to showcase products that meet third-party standards and certification. Products for Amazon Aware have to adhere to the certifications that make sense for that product type to be included in the collection. Apparel, for example, has to meet the conditions of the Global Recycled Standard, and each item’s carbon footprint is calculated by an external certifier before Amazon offsets emissions with high-quality carbon credits. .

For more — and to get shopping — check out Amazon Aware’s homepage.