Search reveals 169 potential unmarked graves at former Canadian residential school, officials say

(CNN) Officials uncovered 169 potential unmarked graves on the grounds of a former Catholic residential school in Canada, an Indigenous tribe in Alberta said Tuesday.

The Kapawe'no First Nation, which is located over 200 miles northwest of Edmonton, said the discovery was made at the former St. Bernard Mission School at the Grouard Mission site. The potential graves were identified using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and drone imagery, officials said.

The residential school was one of several in Canada that thousands of mostly Indigenous children were forced to attend after being separated from their families between the 19th century and the 1990s. At least 150,000 Indigenous children from across the country were affected by the practice, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said

"We remember the devastation our people felt when our children were forcibly removed from their families, communities to be placed in Indian residential schools," Kapawe'no Chief Sydney Halcrow said during a news conference Tuesday. "We can start our journey of healing our identities that they fought so hard to take from us."

Halcrow said information from survivors, community members and archival records indicates several children died during their time at the school. The Catholic Church opened St. Bernard Mission School in 1894 and it closed in 1961, according to Canada's National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation