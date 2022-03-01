Europe's Mars rover 'very unlikely' to launch in 2022 due to Ukraine invasion

(CNN) It's very unlikely that Europe's first planetary rover will launch in 2022, the European Space Agency said Monday, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on the country as a result.

The ExoMars Rover, a collaboration between ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, had been on track to leave for Mars in September this year but ESA said "the wider context" made it unlikely. A formal decision would be made after analyzing all the options, the agency added.

"We are fully implementing sanctions imposed on Russia by our Member States," ESA said in the statement. "We are assessing the consequences on each of our ongoing programmes conducted in cooperation with the Russian state space agency Roscosmos and align our decisions to the decisions of our Member States in close coordination with industrial and international partners (in particular with NASA on the International Space Station)."

Launch windows are delicate and timely for missions heading to Mars from Earth. The rover, known as both ExoMars and Rosalind Franklin in honor of the English chemist and DNA pioneer, was initially scheduled to launch in July 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ESA also canceled a live Q&A session with Matthias Maurer, an ESA astronaut currently on board the International Space Station. In addition to Maurer, there are currently four NASA astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts living and working on board the orbiting outpost.

