Texas begins investigating parents of transgender teens for child abuse, according to a lawsuit. One parent works in the department involved in the investigations

(CNN) The state of Texas has begun investigating the parents of transgender teens for child abuse, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Texas and LGBTQ civil rights organization Lambda Legal that aims to stop the practice.

The move comes in the wake of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signing an order instructing the state's Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate "any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas." Abbott's order was prompted by a legal opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton saying gender-affirming treatments and procedures for transgender children are a form of child abuse, CNN previously reported.

Abbott and Paxton are listed as candidates in the Republican primary taking place in Texas on Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Travis County, the plaintiffs are identified as clinical psychologist Dr. Megan Mooney and the "supportive" parents, "Jane and John Doe," individually and as next friends of "Mary Doe," a 16-year-old transgender girl who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria is psychological distress that results when a person's gender identity and sex assigned at birth do not align, according to the American Psychiatric Association

The lawsuit states that the family had begun gender-affirming treatment because "Mary was worried about having to undergo a puberty that would result in permanent physical characteristics not in alignment with her female gender."

