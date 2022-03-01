Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting

(CNN) Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California's Bay Area, police said.

The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said in a tweet and he was still there Tuesday. CNN has reached out to Velasquez and his manager for comment. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Police provided few details, other than saying the incident occurred near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. CNN has requested a police report but had not received one by Tuesday afternoon.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," San Jose police said.

Read More