Ja Morant has historic night, breaks own scoring record and hits incredible buzzer-beater

(CNN) What can't Ja Morant do?

On Monday night, Morant put in one of the performances of the NBA season, contributing highlight after highlight in the Memphis Grizzlies' 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

In his 34 minutes on the floor, the point-guard dunked over a seven-foot defender, hit an incredible buzzer-beater and had enough time to set a new franchise record for points, a record he broke just two days before.

Morant finished with 52 points -- surpassing the 46 points he initially broke the record with just two days earlier -- on 22-of-30 shooting.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich -- who, as a result of Morant's remarkable performance, remains one game short of equaling Don Nelson's record for the most regular-season wins by an NBA coach -- was full of praise for the 22-year-old.

Read More