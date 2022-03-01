CNN —

Chris Christie is going through an(other) attempted reinvention.

Christie 1.0 was the frank-talking New Jersey governor who was touted as the future of the Republican Party.

Christie 2.0 was as an ally and enabler of Donald Trump following the New Jersey governor’s endorsement of the businessman in February 2016.

Christie 3.0 is, apparently, a return to Christie 1.0 – a Republican willing to loudly and publicly criticize party leaders, namely Trump.

In the wake of Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “genius,” Christie took to Twitter.

“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant,” asked Christie, referencing Trump.

Christie continued: “Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ alright. No walking that back. History is watching.”

Christie’s Russia critique is only the latest sign of his increased willingness to call out Trump. He has also blamed Trump for the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. “I think everything that he was saying from Election Night forward incited people to that level of anger,” Christie told CNN’s Dana Bash.

To hear Christie tell it, his breaking point with Trump was the false claims of 2020 election fraud.

“The red line was Election Night,” Christie told David Axelrod in late 2021. “Standing behind the seal of the president and saying the election was stolen, and then offering not one piece of evidence to support that.”

Two questions immediately jump to mind: 1) Is there a sizable chunk of Republican voters who want someone in 2024 who is running expressly against Trump? 2) Is Christie in the running to be that person?

On question #1, early indicators – like the CPAC straw poll conducted over the weekend – aren’t terribly encouraging as to any clamor for a Trump alternative in the next presidential race

On question #2, count me as decidedly dubious that Christie can somehow transform into the anti-Trump candidate. Why? He spent years defending and standing by Trump. If the anti-Trump wing of the party – such as it exists – wanted a standard-bearer, aren’t they more likely to go with someone like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been consistently outspoken in his opposition to Trump?

The Point: Christie is trying very hard to remake himself in the eyes of voters and the media. It seems like too little, too late.