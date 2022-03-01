Stephen F. Rosenthal is an appellate partner at the Miami-based litigation boutique firm Podhurst Orseck, P.A. He previously worked at the Justice Department and clerked for two federal judges. In 2020, he was Florida Counsel to the Biden-Harris campaign. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) As a 17-year-old back in 1987, I didn't give too much thought to a high school yearbook photographer's request that I pose holding a teddy bear next to my good friend Ketanji Brown.

She held a copy of "Winnie the Pooh." We were being honored as inductees to the school's hall of fame. And Ketanji was quoted saying, "I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment."

When the yearbook came out, I'm sure I took some teasing for the teddy bear. But now that Ketanji is "Judge Jackson," and poised to become "Justice Jackson," seeing that youthful photo again (and again) in the media only makes me smile and laugh. That silly old bear is helping me participate in an important national conversation about my dear friend of nearly 40 years.

The US Senate has the opportunity to confirm someone who, through her brilliance, charisma and decency, would bring a fresh new perspective to the US Supreme Court. Now that she has been selected by the President to sit on our nation's highest court, I want to share with others what I know about this remarkable woman.

I met Ketanji in 1982 in a 7th grade civics class housed in a portable classroom at our public junior high school in Miami.

Read More