Natalia Antelava (@antelava) is the co-founder and editor in chief of Coda Story, which reports on the roots of global crises, including disinformation campaigns in the former Soviet Union. She is a former BBC correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

Tbilisi (CNN) This terrifying, world-changing conflict in Ukraine did not start in 2022. Nor did it start in 2014. It began a decade and a half ago when Russia invaded Georgia and got away with it.

"Remember the red button?" a friend texted when the first Russian bombs fell on Kyiv. In the region that has been colonized and tormented by Russia for centuries, everyone remembers the red "reset" button : the gift of an illusory fresh start that Hillary Clinton presented to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Geneva 2009.

By then, the invasion of Georgia's capital Tbilisi had been averted, but with 20% of its territory occupied by Russia, the country's sovereignty was dangerously crippled. The Georgian government, America's closest non-NATO ally in the region, was warning about a new, hybrid war. But after all the trauma of Bush's foreign adventures, the United States was eager to move on.

As Clinton presented Lavrov with a red button, global headlines focused on the amusing fact that Americans had managed to misspell "reset" in Russian and that it made Lavrov laugh. But the region gasped for air: everyone who has experienced Russian oppression knew that what really pleased Lavrov was that Moscow got away with murder.

Over the next 14 years, it would happen again and again. Many of us, including me, didn't think Putin would launch an invasion of this scale against Ukraine. Millions of us -- Ukrainians, Moldovans, Georgians, Syrians, Armenians and Azeris -- have all participated in dress rehearsals for the horror show that the Kremlin has now unleashed. And we know that it did not have to come to this.