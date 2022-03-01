On Nato's doorstep, a former tourist hotspot in Ukraine digs in to resist 'Russian infiltrators'

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) A long line of men snakes out of an unassuming building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on an overcast day. An officer tells them to come back later. Too many people, he says, had enlisted that morning at Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, the volunteer military unit of the country's armed forces.

The scene recurs on nearly every street — office and manual workers, young and old, determined to take up arms. Nearly everyone here says they would rather die than see Russian ground forces enter their city.

"I don't have any fear. We've had a war for eight years. This is a fight for our freedom," said Taras Ischyk of the territorial defense, referring to the war Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine eight years ago.

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has so far left Lviv unscathed. Yet the city has been utterly transformed from a touristic hotspot that boasts picturesque cobble-stoned streets and baroque-style buildings to a hub of burgeoning resistance to Moscow's military assault.

Checkpoints line the entrances to the city as volunteers fill up sandbags that fortify the city's perimeter as well as its inner-city government buildings. Ukrainian police are dressed in combat gear. Many businesses have answered a call by the region's authorities to join the war effort — namely by making Molotov cocktails.

Read More