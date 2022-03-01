It’s still March, but spring fever has already started to set in. To help you gear up for all the picnics, days at the beach and other warm-weather adventures in your future, Yeti has released an all-new collection of bright colors to help you make the most of spring.

Available for the entire season, Yeti’s newest hues are a Bimini, a bright pink, and Offshore, a deep blue. The colors are featured in tons of our bestselling Yeti products from water bottles and mugs to tote bags and coolers. Below, check out some of our favorite products in the new spring-y shades.

$250 at Yeti

Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler Yeti

Planning a road trip? This hard cooler is the perfect way to keep all your food and drinks ice-cold on your drive. It’s built to fit behind the front seat in your car so you can have more room in your trunk.

$40 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle with Chug Cap Yeti

Our pick for the best water bottle of 2022, the Yeti Rambler has an amazing two-part lid that gives you access to an extra-wide mouth that makes filling it with ice easy, while its chug cap makes drinking your ice cold water even easier.

$250 at Yeti

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler Yeti

A must-have for picnics and trips to the beach, this 12-liter cooler is the perfect way to keep your drinks cool all day.

$25 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler Yeti

Wind down around the campfire with a chilled glass of white wine in this stylish and insulated wine tumbler.

$30 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug Yeti

Nothing’s worse than room-temperature coffee, so make sure your morning brew stays hot through the afternoon with this insulated mug.

$25 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator Yeti

Keep your sodas, beers and other canned drinks icy cold with this screw-on can insulator.

$50 at Yeti

Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl Yeti

Your pup deserves the best too, which is why Yeti created this high-quality dog bowl that’s made with easy-to-clean stainless steel.