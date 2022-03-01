It’s still March, but spring fever has already started to set in. To help you gear up for all the picnics, days at the beach and other warm-weather adventures in your future, Yeti has released an all-new collection of bright colors to help you make the most of spring.
Available for the entire season, Yeti’s newest hues are a Bimini, a bright pink, and Offshore, a deep blue. The colors are featured in tons of our bestselling Yeti products from water bottles and mugs to tote bags and coolers. Below, check out some of our favorite products in the new spring-y shades.
Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
$250 at Yeti
Planning a road trip? This hard cooler is the perfect way to keep all your food and drinks ice-cold on your drive. It’s built to fit behind the front seat in your car so you can have more room in your trunk.
Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle with Chug Cap
$40 at Yeti
Our pick for the best water bottle of 2022, the Yeti Rambler has an amazing two-part lid that gives you access to an extra-wide mouth that makes filling it with ice easy, while its chug cap makes drinking your ice cold water even easier.
Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler
$250 at Yeti
A must-have for picnics and trips to the beach, this 12-liter cooler is the perfect way to keep your drinks cool all day.
Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
$25 at Yeti
Wind down around the campfire with a chilled glass of white wine in this stylish and insulated wine tumbler.
Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug
$30 at Yeti
Nothing’s worse than room-temperature coffee, so make sure your morning brew stays hot through the afternoon with this insulated mug.
Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator
$25 at Yeti
Keep your sodas, beers and other canned drinks icy cold with this screw-on can insulator.
Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl
$50 at Yeti
Your pup deserves the best too, which is why Yeti created this high-quality dog bowl that’s made with easy-to-clean stainless steel.