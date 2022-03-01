With so many amazing brands and products out there, we’ve committed ourselves to delving through the market to identify which products are truly worth your hard-earned money. No need to thank us!

And while we’re trying to be more intentional about where our money goes, there are a plethora of women-owned businesses that provide exceptional everyday essentials. From home decor to beauty products to luggage, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lifestyle brands led by some seriously inspiring women.

Away Aluminum Carry-On Away

If you’re big into travel (or you’ve simply scrolled through your Instagram feed), you’re likely familiar with the iconic luggage brand Away. Known for its modern and convenient travel accessories, the brand launched in 2015 from co-founders Jen Rubio and Stephanie Korey with the hardshell suitcases you’ve come to love. We have our eyes on The Carry-On (from $275 at Away), which we named the best carry-on suitcase of the year.

Otherland Rattan Candle Otherland

Don’t be ashamed: We’re all totally obsessed with a good candle. And if you haven’t found one you’re obsessed with, you just haven’t tried Otherland yet. The brand was founded by Abigail Cook Stone, and created to bring art, design and fragrance to your home. Each candle, like the fan-favorite woody Rattan candle ($36 at Sephora), is made of clean ingredients, hand-poured and cruelty-free.

Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird

Rony Vardi founded Brooklyn-based Catbird in an effort to curate her favorite things, and the brand has since evolved to sell some of the prettiest jewelry we’ve laid our eyes on. How can you resist this Pearl Buffet Bracelet ($54 at Catbird) that’s stretchy and perfectly sized for wrist stacking?

Tushy

Upgrade your intimate No. 2 experience with Tushy, a brand committed to giving you your cleanest bum yet. Founded by Miki Agrawal, Tushy is known for its bidet attachments that quickly turn your bathroom into a spa. In fact, we believe the Tushy Classic 3.0 ( $129 $99 at Tushy) is one of the best bidets under $100 for a simple-to-use clean. You can check out our full review of the bidet here.

Cuyana Singe-Origin Cashmere Cuyana

Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah founded Cuyana to create a fashion brand that delivers thoughtfully designed, sustainably sourced products that will be timeless wardrobe staples, as opposed to constantly buying new pieces over and over again. Since our introduction to the brand, we’ve been drawn to essentials like its Single-Origin Cashmere Cardigan ($248 at Cuyana) and its premium leather goods like the Small Structured Leather Tote ($178 at Cuyana).

Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder Beauty Bakerie

Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie after successfully fighting breast cancer and becoming more intentional about the products she used. The cruelty-free cosmetic brand consists of an assortment of makeup products designed to resemble ingredients you could find at an actual bakery. Right now we’re in love with its Face Flour Baking Powder ($24 at Ulta) that gives you six shade selections to set your makeup and smooth out your skin.

Supergoop Supergoop

Beauty rule No. 1: Don’t leave the house without sunscreen! Your skin will thank you. Supergoop! — founded by Holly Thaggard, who became inspired to create SPF products that feel good on the skin after a friend was diagnosed with skin cancer — is easily one of our favorite go-to sunscreen brands. We love its Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (from $20 at Supergoop) for lightweight, sheer protection that can even be used as a makeup primer.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices

What’s there not to love about Outdoor Voices, the industry-favorite activewear brand founded by Tyler Haney? The brand celebrates being active and moving your body by supplying you with the right clothes to do so. We’re into the brand’s Exercise Dress ($100 at Outdoor Voices), a breathable, sporty dress that’s adorable and comfortable, and even features built-in shorts for extra coverage. Check out our review of it here.

Glossier The Makeup Set Glossier

At this point, Glossier doesn’t need an introduction — we’re just waiting to see what the cult-favorite beauty brand will whip up next. Founded by Emily Weiss, Glossier delivers beauty essentials that we really can’t live without. Treat yourself to The Makeup Set ( $50 $40 at Glossier), a bundle of three makeup essentials that’ll quickly get you Zoom-ready within minutes.

Parachute Bedding Parachute

Being home more than ever has certainly taught us the importance of filling our space with things that make us happy. Luckily, home essentials brand Parachute, founded by Ariel Kaye, makes a selection of premium pieces from bedding to bath towels that spark joy. In fact, we named Parachute’s Linen Sheet Set (from $164 at Parachute) the best linen sheets of 2021.

Sundays

Not getting a manicure anytime soon? We’re always into a do-it-yourself moment, but when you do, make sure you have nail polish that won’t disappoint. Introducing Sundays — a nail care brand founded by Amy Ling Lin out of her belief that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice health for beauty. Stock your polish collection with the brand’s No. 13 nail polish, which we consider the perfect poppy red, and new hand cream, which is an Underscored editor favorite.

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil Bomba Curls

Founder Lulu Cordero set out to create products that promote hair health to nourish her curls and treat her alopecia by leaning into recipes used in her native Dominican Republic. The result was Bomba Curls, a clean and cruelty-free hair care brand known to give curls some serious TLC. Massage the lightweight Dominican Forbidden Oil ($22; nordstrom.com) onto your scalp before shampooing to reduce frizz, split ends and breakage.

Mejuri Dôme Hoops Mejuri

Mejuri has helped us feel luxurious again by giving us options for stunning jewelry pieces that don’t break the bank. Co-founded by Noura Sakkijha, the brand consists of everything from a collection of necklaces to engagement rings designed to be worn every day, no matter the occasion. Just throw on these Dôme Hoops ($65 at Mejuri) to feel put-together and ready to take on your day.

Hyper Skin Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum Hyper Skin

Founder Desiree Verdejo created Hyper Skin to treat her own hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation because she couldn’t find a suitable solution on the market. The brand’s sole product, the Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum ($36 at Urban Outfitters), is formulated with natural botanicals, vitamin C and vitamin E to visibly reduce dark spots and scarring in just weeks.

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub Ouai

We have Jen Atkin to thank for the iconic hairstyles on our fave celebrities and influencers, including Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen. Now with her brand, Ouai, we also have her to thank for salon-quality hair care products right at home. We’d recommend getting the Scalp & Body Scrub ($38 at Sephora) to gently exfoliate your scalp pre-wash to remove buildup and to smooth skin.

Jungalow

Your search for colorful and distinctive home decor begins and ends with Jungalow, a lifestyle marketplace designed by Justina Blakeney. The brand aims to provide pieces that bring nothing but good vibes into your home, allowing you to lean into your creativity and unique self. This Face Bookend Vase is the perfect accessory for any mantle, entryway table or bookshelf, doubling as a bookend and a vase.

Brother Vellies Lauryn Boot Brother Vellies

Designer Aurora James founded Brother Vellies as a way to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive while creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. The luxury accessories brand uses sustainable and fair labor practices to source materials for its collection of leather goods and shoes. Seriously, there isn’t a word to describe our love for the Lauryn Boot ($795 at Brother Vellies), an everyday wardrobe essential.

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover

A chaotic bag on a chaotic day is a recipe for disaster. That’s why you need to find one that’s designed to keep you organized. If that sounds like a dream, check out Dagne Dover, a handbag brand founded by Jessy Dover, Deepa Gandhi and Melissa Shin Mash to take the stress out of finding the essentials in your bag. We think that the brand’s Landon Carryall Bag (from $110 at Dagne Dover) is perfect for your morning commute or weekend adventure.

Savage x Fenty Savage x Fenty

Gone are the days where lingerie was portrayed as exclusive to one body type. We love Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty because it never hesitated to provide an array of stylish intimates that suit a wide variety of shapes, sizes and shades for both men and women. The Savage Not Sorry Lightly Lined Lace Balconette Bra is one of our favorites because of just how versatile — but still sexy — it is. It’s also available in band sizes 32 to 46 and cup sizes A to H.

Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola Purely Elizabeth

Founder Elizabeth Stein wanted to start a natural foods company that was both healthy and tasty. Purely Elizabeth is her collection of foods that are vegan and gluten-free, and that contain nutrient-rich ingredients so you can feel good about what you’re snacking on. We can’t wait to get our hands on this Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola ($22.43 at Amazon) to munch on while we work or add to some yogurt.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx

High-quality shapewear that doesn’t break the bank is so important, and that’s why we love Spanx. Founder Sara Blakely got the idea for the brand when she didn’t have the right undergarment suitable for her look. Spanx has since expanded to provide everything from bras to activewear to fit a wide variety of body types. Our favorite, you ask? The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98 at Spanx) have been a wardrobe staple for years now.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil Osea

Skin care brand Osea was born out of mother-daughter duo Jenefer and Melissa Palmer’s desire to create organic and clean skin care inspired by the sea. The family-operated business is committed to sourcing conscious natural ingredients from all over the world, including its top-rated Undaria Algae Body Oil (from $12 at Osea), a seaweed-infused body oil that softens, nourishes and firms.

Stasher Bags Stasher

If you’re not familiar with Stasher, your whole life is about to change. Kat Nouri founded the brand to create an innovative solution to all the single-use plastic waste her family was producing. Now Stasher carries reusable, nontoxic silicone storage bags in various sizes, from Pocket to Mega, for eco-friendly storage made easy. You’re going to want this Mixed Bag Bundle (from $51.99 at Stasher) that includes sandwich and snack sizes that are versatile for everything from lunchtime to leftovers. Did we mention they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe too?

Drunk Girl Designs Regina - Mean Girls Oil Panting Etsy

Art can seriously make or break your space, so be sure to find some truly unique pieces to add to your gallery wall. We’re loving the collection of original art prints by Drunk Girl Designs, illustrated by artist Heather Perry, such as this Regina “Mean Girls” Oil Panting (from $8 at Etsy) that’s one of our favorite pieces of artwork ever.

Nubian Skin Wireless Bra Urban Outfitters

What a shame that society tried to sell us the idea that “nude” is the same for each person, no matter the skin complexion. That’s why Ade Hassan founded Nubian Skin: to provide a line of hosiery and lingerie that actually matches the skin tones of women of color. We have our eyes on the Nubian Skin Wireless Bra ($50 at Urban Outfitters) that features soft mesh panels and elastic bands for lightweight support in a variety of sizes and hues.

Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor Oui the People

Who understands the intricacies of the female shaving experience better than a woman? Set yourself up for success with Oui the People, a skin care brand founded by Karen Young to help people feel more confident in their own skin. Grab yourself the investment-worthy Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor ($75 at Oui the People) that we named the best women’s luxury razor of 2022.