Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers buying items to keep their relationships spicy, their winter dry skin in check and their kitchens sparkling. From hand creams to cute crew socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in February.

$24.99 $16.95 at Amazon

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack Amazon

Readers continue to love these reusable dishcloths, which mop up messes as well as paper towels without the waste. They’re biodegradable, machine-washable and available in lots of colors so you can easily designate specific cloths for specific household tasks. Read our full review here.

$24.95 at Amazon

Fluytco Love Lingual Level 2 Card Game Amazon

Just because Valentine’s Day is over doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate your love! Invest in your relationship with this top-rated set of cards, featuring 150 thoughtful questions designed to bring you and your partner closer.

$10.99 at Amazon

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon

Keep your most important travel documents safe and easily accessible with this bestselling holder, which features RFID protection and comes in a wide range of colors and patterns.

$6.98 $4.98 at Amazon

Cobakuey Vaccine Card Holder, 3-Pack Amazon

We love these clear vaccine card holders for everyday use. They feature lanyard slots for easy carry plus a zip closure for waterproof protection.

$24.99 $19.65 at Amazon

Olay Brightening Eye Cream Amazon

Olay’s cream is packed with dark-circle busting ingredients, including vitamin C, caffeine and optic brighteners. It’s also super hydrating and absorbs quickly into the skin, making it one of our favorite eye creams.

$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon

Mavogel Sleep Mask Amazon

Get some serious shut-eye with Mavogel’s fantastically comfortable mask. With its contoured nose wire, soft fabric and affordable price point, it’s our pick for the best sleep mask around.

$19 $17.98 at Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Amazon

Apple’s in-house wall adapter aced our charger testing and is the best choice for iPhone users in need of a quick boost of power.

$24.99 at Amazon

The Ultimate Game for Couples Amazon

Another great pick for spicing up date nights, this game lets you square off against your partner through a series of fun questions and flirty challenges. You can also join forces to compete against another couple!

$14.89 at Amazon

Jinny’s Shoppe Cotton Crew Socks, 5-Pack Amazon

Wear your heart on your ankle with these adorable cute cotton crew socks, which come in a neutral-toned five-pack.

$17.98 at Amazon

iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2-Pack Amazon

Whether you’ve started going back to the office or just want to be safe before visiting family, it’s definitely worth having plenty of rapid tests for Covid-19 on hand. These from iHealth are FDA-authorized and suitable for anyone age 2 and up.

$19.98 $16.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Make mornings more pleasant with our favorite alarm clock, featuring an easy-to-read display, dependable settings and an elegant design you’ll be happy to have on your nightstand.

$14.99 at Amazon

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon

One shower with Goshi’s bestselling towel had our reviewer ready to toss out their loofah for good. The towel’s unique weave gently exfoliates dull skin while you scrub.

$14.99 at Amazon

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon

Wildflower honey and habanero peppers come together in this sweet, spicy treat, which you’re going to want to slather on everything from ice cream to pizza.

$39.99 $33.98 at Amazon

Wyze Smart Scale Amazon

Keep your fitness resolutions going strong through the spring with the best smart scale of 2022. Wyze’s sleek scale and helpful app let you track 12 different body metrics so you can get a more holistic view of your health and fitness journey.

$14 at Amazon

Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 Amazon

This dermatologist-recommended hand cream not only nourishes your skin with ingredients like argan oil and sea buckthorn, it also features SPF 40 to protect your hands from the sun’s damaging rays.

$36.99 at Amazon

Bambusi Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon

Treat yourself to ultimate relaxation with this highly rated bamboo bath tray, featuring slots for your phone, a book and a glass (or two) of wine. The nonslip tray comes in four finishes and is also extendable to fit nearly any tub.

From $21.99 at Amazon

Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream Amazon

With brightening vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid and nearly 4,000 5-star ratings, Pure Biology’s cream is another excellent option for targeting puffiness, dark circles and dry skin under your eyes.

$8.50 $6.91 at Amazon

Smith’s Rosebud Salve Amazon

Smith’s classic salve has a lovely, subtle rose scent and is a must-have for anyone struggling with chapped lips this winter.

$14.29 $11.79 at Amazon

L’Oreal Eye Defense Cream Amazon

Caffeine and hyaluronic acid are the stars of L’Oreal’s lightweight cream, designed to banish puffiness and dark circles without leaving skin greasy.

$21 at Amazon

EltaMD So Silky Hand Crème Amazon

Another derm-recommended solution for dry hands, EltaMD’s So Silky hand cream is brimming with nourishing ceramides and vitamin E. In addition to moisturizing hands for up to 12 hours, EltaMD’s cream can help lighten dark spots thanks to the addition of sclareolide, a plant-derived ingredient known for fighting hyperpigmentation.