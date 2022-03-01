Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
This month saw readers buying items to keep their relationships spicy, their winter dry skin in check and their kitchens sparkling. From hand creams to cute crew socks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in February.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack
$24.99 $16.95 at Amazon
Readers continue to love these reusable dishcloths, which mop up messes as well as paper towels without the waste. They’re biodegradable, machine-washable and available in lots of colors so you can easily designate specific cloths for specific household tasks. Read our full review here.
Fluytco Love Lingual Level 2 Card Game
$24.95 at Amazon
Just because Valentine’s Day is over doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate your love! Invest in your relationship with this top-rated set of cards, featuring 150 thoughtful questions designed to bring you and your partner closer.
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
$10.99 at Amazon
Keep your most important travel documents safe and easily accessible with this bestselling holder, which features RFID protection and comes in a wide range of colors and patterns.
Cobakuey Vaccine Card Holder, 3-Pack
$6.98 $4.98 at Amazon
We love these clear vaccine card holders for everyday use. They feature lanyard slots for easy carry plus a zip closure for waterproof protection.
Olay Brightening Eye Cream
$24.99 $19.65 at Amazon
Olay’s cream is packed with dark-circle busting ingredients, including vitamin C, caffeine and optic brighteners. It’s also super hydrating and absorbs quickly into the skin, making it one of our favorite eye creams.
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
$19.99 $8.48 at Amazon
Get some serious shut-eye with Mavogel’s fantastically comfortable mask. With its contoured nose wire, soft fabric and affordable price point, it’s our pick for the best sleep mask around.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$19 $17.98 at Amazon
Apple’s in-house wall adapter aced our charger testing and is the best choice for iPhone users in need of a quick boost of power.
The Ultimate Game for Couples
$24.99 at Amazon
Another great pick for spicing up date nights, this game lets you square off against your partner through a series of fun questions and flirty challenges. You can also join forces to compete against another couple!
Jinny’s Shoppe Cotton Crew Socks, 5-Pack
$14.89 at Amazon
Wear your heart on your ankle with these adorable cute cotton crew socks, which come in a neutral-toned five-pack.
iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2-Pack
$17.98 at Amazon
Whether you’ve started going back to the office or just want to be safe before visiting family, it’s definitely worth having plenty of rapid tests for Covid-19 on hand. These from iHealth are FDA-authorized and suitable for anyone age 2 and up.
Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock
$19.98 $16.98 at Amazon
Make mornings more pleasant with our favorite alarm clock, featuring an easy-to-read display, dependable settings and an elegant design you’ll be happy to have on your nightstand.
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
$14.99 at Amazon
One shower with Goshi’s bestselling towel had our reviewer ready to toss out their loofah for good. The towel’s unique weave gently exfoliates dull skin while you scrub.
Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey
$14.99 at Amazon
Wildflower honey and habanero peppers come together in this sweet, spicy treat, which you’re going to want to slather on everything from ice cream to pizza.
Wyze Smart Scale
$39.99 $33.98 at Amazon
Keep your fitness resolutions going strong through the spring with the best smart scale of 2022. Wyze’s sleek scale and helpful app let you track 12 different body metrics so you can get a more holistic view of your health and fitness journey.
Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40
$14 at Amazon
This dermatologist-recommended hand cream not only nourishes your skin with ingredients like argan oil and sea buckthorn, it also features SPF 40 to protect your hands from the sun’s damaging rays.
Bambusi Bamboo Bathtub Tray
$36.99 at Amazon
Treat yourself to ultimate relaxation with this highly rated bamboo bath tray, featuring slots for your phone, a book and a glass (or two) of wine. The nonslip tray comes in four finishes and is also extendable to fit nearly any tub.
Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream
From $21.99 at Amazon
With brightening vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid and nearly 4,000 5-star ratings, Pure Biology’s cream is another excellent option for targeting puffiness, dark circles and dry skin under your eyes.
Smith’s Rosebud Salve
$8.50 $6.91 at Amazon
Smith’s classic salve has a lovely, subtle rose scent and is a must-have for anyone struggling with chapped lips this winter.
L’Oreal Eye Defense Cream
$14.29 $11.79 at Amazon
Caffeine and hyaluronic acid are the stars of L’Oreal’s lightweight cream, designed to banish puffiness and dark circles without leaving skin greasy.
EltaMD So Silky Hand Crème
$21 at Amazon
Another derm-recommended solution for dry hands, EltaMD’s So Silky hand cream is brimming with nourishing ceramides and vitamin E. In addition to moisturizing hands for up to 12 hours, EltaMD’s cream can help lighten dark spots thanks to the addition of sclareolide, a plant-derived ingredient known for fighting hyperpigmentation.