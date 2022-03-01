Opibus: The mobility startup converting Kenya to electric vehicles

Photos: This mobility startup is converting Kenya to electric vehicles Opibus is a Swedish-Kenyan electric mobility company based in Nairobi. It started by converting off-road vehicles to run on electric motors, before converting buses and designing its own electric motorcycle (pictured). Hide Caption 1 of 9

Opibus has converted off-road vehicles for use in safari tours and as utility vehicles for mining. The conversion process takes 10-14 days and is not cheap, with prices starting at just under $40,000. The company maintains that significant costs can be recouped in the running of the electrified vehicle.

Opibus' motorcycle has a range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour). The bike comes with a detachable battery (either single or dual) meaning fully-charged batteries can be swapped in in a matter of minutes.

The Opibus motorcycle was designed and is manufactured in Kenya. In late 2021 it attracted the attention of Uber, which has partnered with Opibus and will see drivers in Kenya use the bikes for ride-hailing.

Opibus began a pilot for its 51-seater electric bus in January. The company installed off-grid solar powered charging points in Nairobi to top up the bus's batteries.

The electric bus is scheduled to begin commercial testing later this year ahead of its manufacture for a Pan-African market in 2023, says Opibus. It also has competition. Another Kenya-based startup, BasiGo, has announced it plans to start its own electric bus pilot program in March.

Opibus says it plans to scale up its footprint in Nairobi as the company increases its manufacturing output. It plans to make 3,000 motorcycles this year, rising to 12,000 in 2023.

The company say it has motorcycle pilots underway in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda with different partners.