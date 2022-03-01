Opibus: The mobility startup converting Kenya to electric vehicles

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 4:43 AM ET, Tue March 1, 2022

Opibus is a Swedish-Kenyan electric mobility company based in Nairobi. It started by converting off-road vehicles to run on electric motors, before converting buses and designing its own electric motorcycle (pictured).
Opibus is a Swedish-Kenyan electric mobility company based in Nairobi. It started by converting off-road vehicles to run on electric motors, before converting buses and designing its own electric motorcycle (pictured).
Opibus has converted off-road vehicles for use in safari tours and as utility vehicles for mining. The conversion process takes 10-14 days and is not cheap, with prices starting at just under $40,000. The company maintains that significant costs can be recouped in the running of the electrified vehicle.
Opibus&#39; motorcycle has a range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour). The bike comes with a detachable battery (either single or dual) meaning fully-charged batteries can be swapped in in a matter of minutes.
The Opibus motorcycle was designed and is manufactured in Kenya. In late 2021 it attracted the attention of Uber, which has partnered with Opibus and will see drivers in Kenya use the bikes for ride-hailing.
Opibus began a pilot for its 51-seater electric bus in January. The company installed off-grid solar powered charging points in Nairobi to top up the bus&#39;s batteries.
The electric bus is scheduled to begin commercial testing later this year ahead of its manufacture for a Pan-African market in 2023, says Opibus. It also has competition. Another Kenya-based startup, BasiGo, has announced it plans to start its own electric bus pilot program in March.
Opibus says it plans to scale up its footprint in Nairobi as the company increases its manufacturing output. It plans to make 3,000 motorcycles this year, rising to 12,000 in 2023.
The company say it has motorcycle pilots underway in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda with different partners.
The Swedish-Kenyan company received a $7.5 million round of investment in November 2021. CEO and co-founder Filip Lövström told CNN investment has come from all over the world, including Silicon Valley and the African continent.
(CNN)A university research project that turns into a startup, which within a few short years partners with Uber and attracts millions of dollars of investment from around the world, including Silicon Valley.

It's the stuff of entrepreneurial dreams, and yet that's what's happened to Opibus, a Swedish-Kenyan electric mobility company.
Based in Nairobi, Opibus gives new life to old vehicles by converting them to run on electric motors. Beginning with 4x4s, the company's reach has since expanded into public transport with bus conversions. Meanwhile, its electric motorbikes, designed and manufactured in Kenya, have attracted the attention of the world's most famous ride-hailing app.
    Opibus has roots as research by Linköping University students Filip Gardler, Mikael Gånge and Filip Lövström, whose project involved identifying places where electric mobility could have the largest possible impact. They pinpointed Kenya and established Opibus in 2017, starting their business by converting safari touring vehicles.
      "We've always known the commercial potential (of electric conversion)," CEO Lövström says, adding it was easy to convince safari tour operators of the benefits of silent 4x4s that are driven on circular routes and return to the same recharging point.
        Since then, Opibus has converted 4x4s for use in mining and other utility roles. The process is not cheap: prices start at just under $40,000 to convert a Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover, a 10-to-14-day process involving parts sourced from all over the world, says Lövström. But, he argues, the benefits outweigh the expense, and that much of the cost -- along with the carbon footprint of the conversion -- are recouped in the running of the electric vehicle (EV).
        Opibus say it has motorcycle pilots underway in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
        Why Kenya is primed for electric vehicles