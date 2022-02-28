(CNN) Few dinosaurs exude the same mystique as Tyrannosaurus rex, but the tyrant lizard king that once roamed across North America might have been misunderstood.

A new analysis of the bones and teeth of 37 T. rex specimens suggests that the dinosaur might need to be regrouped into three separate species -- with the fearsome predator that lived 90 million to 66 million years ago potentially getting two sibling species: tyrant lizard queen and tyrant lizard emperor.

The study, published in the journal Evolutionary Biology, said it had long been recognized that the "stoutness" of adult Tyrannosaur skeletons varied considerably. This had been explained by sex differences -- with female T. rex perhaps more petite than their male counterparts. Alternatively, it could be explained by developmental stages, or simply individual variation in traits.

Other differences include its banana-size teeth -- some T. rex jaws have a single D-shaped incisor that is substantially smaller than the next tooth, while others have two of these smaller D-shaped teeth.

The researchers compared the length and circumference of the femur, or thigh bone, of 24 T. rex specimens. They also measured the base of the teeth or space in the jaw to understand if 12 of the dinosaurs had one or two slender incisor teeth. The study team's conclusion was that T. rex was not a single, unchanging dinosaur but may have had two equally terrifying sibling species.

