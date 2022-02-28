NYC plans to lift one of its indoor vaccine mandates, but Kyrie Irving still won't be able to play home games

(CNN) New York City plans to soon lift one of its Covid-19 vaccine requirements for indoor activities, but Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated, still won't be able to play home games due to the city's workplace vaccine mandate, a city official confirmed to CNN.

However, Irving would be able to attend home games as a spectator.

News of the restrictions were first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

On Sunday, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that provided the city's Covid-19 numbers continue to go down, he plans to lift the city's requirement to show proof of vaccination for indoor activities such as dining, attending gyms and entertainment facilities for those ages 5 and older starting March 7.

The move was part of a general relaxing of Covid restrictions as the Omicron wave of cases has sharply receded over the past month. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday students will no longer be required to wear masks in schools, and Adams said he plans to remove the school mask mandate next week.