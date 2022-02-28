Asian woman attacked by man with rock has died, family says

(CNN) The Asian woman who was attacked last year in Queens by a man with a rock died Monday, her family announced on a GoFundMe page dedicated to her.

In November, GuiYing Ma, 61, was sweeping the sidewalk of an empty property in Jackson Heights when a man allegedly struck her in the head repeatedly with a large rock, injuring her face and head, police said at the time.

A day after the attack, the New York Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the crime. That man was later identified as Elisaul Perez.

Perez faces three felony charges, including a charge of assault with intent to disfigure and dismember and a charge of assault with intent to seriously injure someone with a weapon. He also faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

Perez is scheduled to appear in court on April 12 for another hearing. Queens Law Associates' Attorney David Strachan, who represents Perez, declined to comment.

GuiYing Ma in the hospital with her husband Zhanxin Gao.

