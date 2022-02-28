Golden State Warriors blow 19-point fourth quarter lead against Dallas Mavericks

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors blew a 19-point fourth quarter lead to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a thrilling game at Chase Center.

Steph Curry had hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to give the Warriors hope, but Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the clock to complete a dramatic 107-101 comeback victory.

Doncic finished with 34 points as Dallas came back from 21 points down in the third quarter to claim the statement victory over one of the best teams in the NBA.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said his team did not "maintain our grit down the stretch."

Curry drives to the basket during the game against the Mavericks.

"We just let our momentum get away from us ... We can't just say: 'Oh well, when Draymond (Green) and Andre (Iguodala) get back we will be better,'" Kerr told reporters.

