Lawyers for former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are appealing the New York state judge’s decision earlier this month ordering them to sit for depositions in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

The notice of appeal, filed on Monday, is the first step in the process. In the coming days, the Trumps are expected to file a request seeking a stay, or a delay of the deadline to comply with the depositions, to allow them time to argue the merits of the case.

Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered the Trumps to appear for a deposition by March 10.

