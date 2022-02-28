Meltdowns may be normal, but there is a way to help your kids better process their feelings

(CNN) As Shirley Oldale tucked her 3-year-old son into bed, he said, "I am sad because I wanted to play, and I don't want to go to bed."

Oldale, a mother in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom, has been teaching her child how to express his emotions since he was 30 months old.

"I feel so proud when I hear him express his emotions as I know I was not encouraged to express emotions associated with challenge or so-called difficult emotions such as anger," she said.

To teach her son about emotions, she reads flip books with pictures of facial expressions that show how children feel and why they might feel that way.

That ability Oldale is teaching her son is called emotional literacy, and it's something many parents and caregivers are taking a proactive role in teaching their children.