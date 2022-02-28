More Similac baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands

(CNN) Abbott Nutrition is recalling some lots of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula due to another report of a dangerous bacterial infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports and complaints of infant illness related to formula from Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

On February 17, the company recalled certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas.

The FDA said Monday that a child consumed Similac PM 60/40 before getting a Cronobacter sakazakii infection and dying. The agency said the infection "may have been a contributing cause of death" for the child.

Abbott recalled the formula with the lot code 27032K800 on Monday. The company said no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

