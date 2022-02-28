Miguel Angel Jimenez hits two hole-in-ones in same tournament

(CNN) Talk about acing it.

Miguel Angel Jimenez hit two hole-in-ones in the same tournament on his way to claiming the Cologuard Classic title.

In the tournament's opening round on Thursday, the Spaniard hit a hole-in-one on the seventh hole to kickstart his title charge.

And Jimenez quashed any hopes of a late push to unseat him from the top of the leaderboard with his second ace of the tournament on the 178-yard par-three 14th hole on Sunday.

The odds of professional golfers hitting a hole-in-one are significantly higher than your average player, but they still may go their whole career without achieving that feat.

