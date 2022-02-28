Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A mother stands by as a paramedic performs CPR on her daughter inside an ambulance at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 27. 'Show this to Putin.' A 6-year-old girl killed by Russian shelling

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

A wounded 6-year-old girl arrived at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Sunday.

Her mother wept outside the ambulance. Her father was at her side, covered in blood.

The family was at a supermarket on the outskirts of the southeastern port city when Russian shelling started, according to the Associated Press.

Now, a medical team was racing to save the young girl's life.

"Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!" a hospital worker shouted.

They placed her onto a gurney and wheeled her inside, where doctors and nurses fought to revive her.

But she could not be saved.

A doctor who was pumping oxygen into her looked into the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist in the room.

"Show this to Putin," he said. "The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."