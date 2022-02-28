In February, we were introduced to a plethora of products from press-on nails to plush dog beds. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

Keep reading to check out the products we tested and couldn’t get enough of in February, or look back at our January favorites too.

$29 at Sundays

Sundays Extra Hydrating Hand Cream Rachel Lubitz/CNN

My hands have been drier than ever this winter, which is why I’ve become semi-obsessed with this particular hand cream. While lots of the ones I’ve tried over the past few months have a smell I don’t love or make my hands so greasy after use that I have to pat them on a towel, this one strikes the perfect balance of smelling divine (it smells of bergamot and orange) and also immediately soaking into my hands, leaving them feeling extra nourished. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$365 at Halfdays

Halfdays Lawrence Jacket Rosanne Salvatore/CNN

Whether I’m walking the dog or hitting the slopes this winter, I’ve been wearing the Lawrence Jacket from Halfdays. Halfdays is a newish ski brand made exclusively for women’s bodies. Halfdays’ gear comes in a variety of colors and they stick to the ski basics — jackets, ski pants and base layers. This jacket features a cell phone leash that keeps your phone attached to you at all times and a goggle wipe, which are huge upgrades for ski gear. The Lawrence Jacket is rated for 0-40 degrees, so just make sure your day on the slopes doesn’t dip into the negatives if you want to show off this gear. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

$369 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’ve tried a million different types of bed sheets over the last couple of years, and I’m confident in saying that I finally found “the one”. Made of premium 100% viscose from bamboo fabric, these buttery-soft, cloud-like sheets make it quite literally impossible to get out of bed in the morning. They’re perfect for hot sleepers (like me), since they’re temperature-regulated, and are also guaranteed to be stain-resistant and pill-proof, so they’ll always look and feel as good as new. Oh, and they’re Oprah-approved, just in case you weren’t already convinced. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$199.99 at Target

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Hayley Saltzman/CNN

Our tech editor Jake knows that I use Powerbeats Pro for my daily run, so I jumped at the chance to test out the new Beats Fit Pro ear buds when he recommended them. I’ve been using these for about a week, and I’m hooked! The fun, bright color puts me in a good mood pre-workout, and I have found them to be incredibly easy to use. It’s super easy to turn the ANC on and off with the press of a button, skip songs and generally control the ear buds during my workout, and I’m told that the audio quality is great (but, to be honest, I don’t notice things like that). The best part is that these actually stay in my ears. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$48 at Baggu

Baggu Bath Towel Rachel Lubitz/CNN

My best friend decided to really splurge on me this Christmas and gifted me two of these adorable Baggu bath towels. Because we’re all about aesthetics in this house, I quickly fell in love with the orange and lilac flower pattern and the other purple and yellow smiley face towel he got me. It really brightens up a tiny dark bathroom with no windows in Brooklyn. Plus they’re extremely plush. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

From $999 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Mike Andronico/CNN

I’m a devout iPhone user, but my week with the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ made me briefly entertain the idea of making a switch. Samsung’s latest flagship delivers just about everything you can want in a high-end phone — I love watching movies and playing games on its beautiful 120Hz display, and its gorgeous aluminum design is a delight to look at and hold. But this phone really wowed me with its camera, with a 30x zoom feature that captured some eerily detailed shots of things in the distance (including the moon). The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be getting all of the buzz thanks to its massive screen and S Pen stylus, but the Galaxy S22+ is the Android phone I’d recommend to most people. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

$170 at Coop

Coop Sanctuary Pet Bed Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I live for spoiling my dog and since he does nothing but nap all day, it only made sense to upgrade his bed. Enter: the Sanctuary pet bed, a two-layered orthopedic memory foam bed available in three sizes (medium, large and jumbo). I was initially drawn to this bed because of its clean, minimalistic look, but after putting it to use this month, I’ve learned to love that it’s machine-washable, anti-skid, scratch-proof and even has an adjustable nesting top. I’ve chosen to keep it as is, but you can remove part of the microfiber filling inside, depending on the support your dog needs. Better yet, Teddy loves it just as much as I do, as seen by his *very* frequent naps on his cozy, comfy new bed. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$29 at Amazon

Voesh Vitamin C Shower Filter Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I had been wanting to try a shower filter ever since one of my coworkers mentioned it, and I was super impressed by my first experience with one! This vitamin C filter claims to rejuvenate your skin and condition your hair. I can’t say for sure that I immediately noticed a huge difference in my hair or skin solely because of this product, but I found it to be super simple to install, and I’ve been enjoying the fresh spa-like scent it provides. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$99 at Belkin

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand With MagSafe Mike Andronico/CNN

After using this versatile Belkin charger, I’m not sure how I went so long without a proper wireless charging stand. This version of Belkin’s 2-in-1 stand supports Apple’s MagSafe technology, which means I can easily attach my iPhone 12 Pro to it magnetically to get a quick charge while also keeping tabs on important notifications. It also features a wireless charging surface at the bottom that’s perfectly sized for keeping my AirPods Pro juiced up at the same time. It’s a bit of an investment at $99, but Belkin’s charger is one of those small gadgets that’s made a big impact on my day-to-day routine. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

$99.95 at Amazon & $76.50 at Amazon

Eve Flare & Eve Light Strip Rachel Lubitz/CNN

This is the month I discovered the power of mood lighting. These two lights have transformed my space. I can program their colors from my phone, even turn them on and off from my phone (is this what the future feels like?) and the Eve Flare is just such a vibe. I typically keep them on this warm orange setting that I find extremely calming after a long day, and the light strip behind my mirror is just so pretty. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$84 $58 at Malaya Organics

Malaya Organics Get Glowing Discovery Kit Sarai Thompson/CNN

If you’re trying to transition into all-natural skin care, then allow me to introduce you to this kit. Do these products effectively clean my skin? Yes. Have I felt a difference in my skin texture for the better? Yes, 100% . As you can see based on the picture, I’ve been using these products often. From the cleansing oil to the rejuvenating face serum, this kit from Malaya truly adds the glow back into my skin. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

$199 at Made In

Made In Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’ve always wanted a dutch oven (think: Le Creuset and Staub) but truthfully, I simply cannot justify spending close to $400 on a piece of cookware — despite how pretty it might be. So, when I heard that my all-time favorite cookware brand, Made In, launched an under-$200, 5.5-quart navy blue cast iron dutch oven, I was admittedly excited. It can sear, sauté, braise or bake, and after making MANY meals over the last month, I can say everything tastes just as good as it looks inside this gorgeous piece. It now has a permanent place on my stovetop! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$90 at Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Elroy Sherpa Round Ottoman Rachel Lubitz/CNN

I was looking for the perfect accent chair for what felt like six months when suddenly I found this ottoman. Not technically a chair but the ideal size for my small space and a place to sit nonetheless, I pulled the trigger and couldn’t be happier with it. The plush sherpa hides my cat’s scratches and the dark wood legs are such a gorgeous contrast. I get tons of compliments on it, and it was under $100! — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$25 at Ceremonia

Ceremonia Scalp Scrub Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I like to stick to shampoo and conditioner in the shower, so I’m generally pretty skeptical of all of the hair masks and scrubs that aren’t Olaplex No. 3. I opened this product not expecting much, but after using it in place of my shampoo once per week (as the bottle recommends), I’m seriously impressed. The texture of the product (as I scoop it from the container and once I lather it on my scalp) is light and luxurious, and when I apply it to my scalp I can genuinely feel it gently exfoliating. As someone who tends to rely on dry shampoo fairly regularly, this scalp scrub seems to remove the product buildup and make both my scalp and hair feel cleaner after each use. I’ve never tried any Ceremonia products before, but after testing this one, I want to try them all! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

From $78 at Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk Bedding Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Are y’all ready for a major splurge? Let me introduce you to Lunya’s brand new silk bedding line. Complete with silk pillowcases, a silk fitted sheet and even a silk top sheet, these make you feel like you’re at the world’s most expensive hotel. I knew I was probably going to love them given how much I adore Lunya’s silk pajamas, but even I was taken back at how luxurious these bright white silk sheets are. I feel simply not worthy to sleep on them every night. The best part though? They’re machine-washable. Suddenly having white silk sheets isn’t so stressful. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$58 at BaubleBar

BaubleBar Gia 14k Gold Bracelet Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I exclusively wear gold jewelry, and have been “treating myself” over the last couple of years in an effort to expand my collection. But, as much as I wish I could afford to continually splurge on pieces, this under-$60, 14-karat gold bracelet from BaubleBar is a fantastic affordable option and truthfully, looks just as good (if not better) as some of the pricier pieces in my collection. I’ve stacked it with the brand’s gorgeous Bennett Tennis Bracelet, but the silky chain is so timeless and simple that you could pair it with pretty much any bracelet you already own. I haven’t taken it off since it arrived, and couldn’t recommend it more as a gift to yourself (or someone else)! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$100 + $20 recycling deposit at Thousand Fell

Thousand Fell

These slip-ons from Thousand Fell are truly the first pair of slip-on shoes I’ve tried that were instantly comfortable. The sole and back of the shoe are incredibly cushioned, making it a delight to wear these on your feet. Not only are they comfy, they’re also sustainably made and you can send them back to the company to be recycled when you’ve worn out your pair. We found these to run slightly big, so definitely read reviews and consider sizing down half to an entire size for the right fit. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

$29.99 at Amazon

Aura Bora Sparkling Water Hayley Saltzman/CNN

If you’ve tried every La Croix flavor under the sun and you’re looking for something a bit more interesting, the Aura Bora sparkling water is excellent. I tried several different flavor combinations, and they’re all unexpectedly delicious. My favorite flavor is Basil Berry, which is light, refreshing and feels a bit luxurious for sparkling water. While the flavor combinations are unique, the actual flavor profiles feel special without being too alienating for the picky consumer. Even my husband, who tends to reach for the most boring flavors of La Croix, liked every flavor he tasted of the Aura Bora. These would also make great mixers for cocktails — I’ll definitely be buying them again. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$105 at Leeada

Leeada Eros Heart Necklace Sarai Thompson/CNN

As we all know, February is the month of love, and if you’re a Valentine’s Day lover like me, then you know that everything must either be in the colors: red, pink or with a heart symbol. I especially loved accessorizing with this Eros Necklace. I wore this piece all month long. The necklace doesn’t tarnish, even in the shower, and enhanced all my outfits. This item is worth the splurge. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

$68 at BaubleBar

BaubleBar Elle Necklace Stephanie Griffin/CNN

Pearls have been popping up everywhere I look lately, which is why I’m beyond excited to have snagged one of my own pearl necklaces. And of course, you can always count on BaubleBar for trending pieces at an affordable price. I never expected it to feel and look so high-quality and luxe in person, and I’m looking forward to dressing it up on fancier occasions. But for now, I love layering this piece with other simple gold necklaces, and at just $68, I can’t recommend this enough. This necklace should be a staple in everyone’s jewelry collection! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

$15 at Urban Outfitters

PaintLab Press-On Gel Nail Manicure Set Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I have tried my fair share of press-on nails, and I’m quickly becoming a fan of PaintLab. They’re easy to apply, last a long time and they come in a bunch of super trendy colors, designs and shapes. I’m wearing my second set in a row right now, and I can’t wait to try all of these other fun designs! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$156 at Londre

Londre The Ruffle Shoulder One Piece Stephanie Griffin/CNN

I’ve been doing everything humanly possible to survive the winter, including shopping for things I can wear this summer! Since I know I’ll be on the beach a bunch, I went ahead and got my hands on this gorgeous green one-piece from Londre. I’m obsessed with everything from the silky material and open back to the ruffle straps and slim belt, which can be tied in the front or back to really cinch in the waist. It’s also ethically-made, which was a huge selling point for me. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist