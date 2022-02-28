It’s finally time to return to the office, meaning pants are no longer optional (bye sweats). If you feel restrictive in your pants and are one of those people who takes them off the second they get home from work, you’re not alone and no one blames you. Thankfully, Bonobos’ mission is to “create a world where everybody fits” — and this brand has succeeded with its huge range of pants sizing options and revolutionary attention to detail.
Here, you can choose not only the waist and the length, but also the overall fit. All of the bestselling styles feature fabric that’s equal parts polished, low-hassle, soft and stretchy, plus you’ll find brilliant details like silicone grips for tucked-in shirts and curved waistbands for a comfortable yet secure fit. For that reason, these pants are unbelievably versatile to handle anything your day throws at you, especially since they come in loads of color options.
Take a look at Bonobos’ four bestselling styles and score 15% off your first order.
Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 ($99; bonobos.com)
The Stretch Washed Chino pants are the reason Bonobos is famous in the first place. Since they debuted, the brand has sold almost 1 million pairs and achieved its goal to create the “best pants in the world.” The 2.0 version offers a secret zip pocket and moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric that doesn’t require any ironing — but carries over cult-favorite features from the original, like the curved waistband and printed interior pocket. These pants are now available in a new fit called “slim taper” as well as slim and athletic fits. “Total game changer,” one reviewer writes, while another raves, “Best pair of chinos I have worn. Comfortable and just enough stretch to allow the slim look without [being] super tight.”
Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants ($99; bonobos.com)
They’ve been called the “best dress pants ever” and reviewers’ “go-to” for every day of the week, whether their week brings meetings, travel or dinner — but why? Because these bestselling Weekday Warrior dress pants are the ideal combination of high style and low maintenance. They allow you to simplify your wardrobe with a soft, stretchy cotton material that looks put together, resists wrinkles, requires no ironing and can be tossed straight in the washing machine. The various colors are even waistband labeled with the day of the week, so you can grab the coordinating one and walk out the door. “I have a difficult time finding pants that fit right and the athletic fit is perfect. Very comfortable, good-looking, you cannot go wrong here,” one reviewer writes.
Performance Link Pants ($119; bonobos.com)
New for 2022, these Performance Link Pants are made for both on and off the golf course. Their many thoughtful features include a mechanical stretch fabric that’s sweat-wicking, breathable and UV-resistant, a secure snap closure and silicone logos all around the waistband that grip your shirt so it always stays tucked. While the polyester material is 100% recycled, it’s still elevated enough for work and stretchy enough for movement. You can also get these pants with pockets — five of them, to be exact.
Premium Stretch Jeans ($149; bonobos.com)
For more casual dressing, you’ve got these Premium Stretch Jeans, which improve upon Bonobos’ bestselling pair with a four-way stretch fabric and a curved waistband that follows the natural shape of your hips. They’re available in six different washes, from White to Resin Rinse, and the tonal threads and black finishes ensure that you’re looking as polished as possible while wearing denim. Still, they’re so soft and stretchy, they might just replace your sweats — even though they snap back into shape with their adaptive technology. “The fit is great, they look great and the stretch in them is perfect to feel agile. I can squat, dance, whatever,” one reviewer writes. “Some stretch jeans feel thin…but these feel like high-quality denim. My new favorites!”