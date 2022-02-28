Allbirds isn’t just a wool sneaker brand anymore — the company keeps ramping up its game with redesigned Tree Dashers and other recent launches. To top things off (or rather, to complete the look), Allbirds has also just dropped new activewear to not just coordinate with your favorite pair of their shoes, but to keep you moving comfortably while you knock out your workout.

The new additions, part of the brand’s Natural Run collection, include running tees in short and long sleeves, capris and shorts, as well as other essentials for your activewear wardrobe. Best of all, they’re made from the same sustainable materials that made Allbirds famous in the first place — wool and other breathable natural fabrics — but designed to be the easy, breezy pieces you need.

Read on for details about the newest additions to the lineup.

Women's Natural Legging Capri

With a high waist that isn’t too high, this capri-length pair of leggings is a great all-year pair to keep you moving during studio workouts, runs, and more, thanks to its four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material.

Men's Natural Run Long Sleeve Tee

The Natural Run long-sleeve tee comes in men’s or women’s fits, and it’s designed to hang well on your body without being too tight or too loose for running and movement.

Men's Natural Run Tee

No chafing, no sweat: This running T-shirt is made from cool textured mesh that’s a mix of merino wool and eucalyptus for an alternative to polyester, nylon and other synthetic fibers.

Women's Natural Run Tank

Leave it long or tie it into a crop — this running tank is made from stretch woven wool for a ton of comfort that works just as well for training and walking as it does for running. The ultra-light fabric lets the air through as you move so you’re not getting all clammy mid-workout.

Women's Natural Run Shorts

Wool running shorts? Heck yes. Wool naturally regulates your body temperature, and these place the fiber first and foremost with just over 51% ZQ merino wool composition. These have an unlined, relaxed fit, making them great for layering over leggings when it’s still just a little chilly.