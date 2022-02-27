He just won a $10 million lottery for the second time

(CNN) For Juan Hernandez, it wasn't just beginner's luck...

The man from Uniondale, New York, recently won a $10 million lottery prize, three years after winning another prize for the same amount.

In fact, Hernandez told New York Lottery officials on Tuesday that he's "still trying to spend the $10 million" he won in 2019.

The first time Hernandez won, he was playing a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. This time, he won on a Deluxe scratch-off.

He opted to collect his latest prize in a single lump sum payment of $6,510,000.