The Supreme Court may ban affirmative action, but the world that embraces diversity is here to stay
Updated 3:02 AM ET, Sun February 27, 2022
(CNN)A Supreme Court justice is appointed for life, is virtually impossible to impeach and has the "unbridled" ability to nullify any law through the power of judicial review.
It's that power that affirmative action supporters dread now that the high court has decided to consider the use of race in college admissions. They fear the conservative majority on the court will undo more than 50 years of racial progress in higher education, and the ripple effects could cause American institutions to backtrack on efforts to become more diverse.
But there is another perspective that says that the legal power of the Supreme Court cannot withstand an even more formidable power:
The will of the American people.
That perspective insists that it ultimately won't matter what conservatives on the Supreme Court decide on affirmative action.
A decision banning the use of race in college admissions could cause minority enrollment in higher education to plummet, but colleges will adapt. And so will the rest of America because concepts such as diversity and inclusion are too widely accepted now to be erased, some scholars and diversity consultants say.
"Society is moving in the direction of diversity and inclusion, and there is no turning back," says Barry Friedman, author of "The Will of the People: How Public Opinion Has Influenced the Supreme Court and Shaped the Meaning of the Constitution."
"The ultimate check on the Supreme Court is popular will."
Why critics dislike affirmative action
The issue of affirmative action in higher education may turn out to be the ultimate test of Friedman's optimism. After years of conservative legal attacks, it has become the legal equivalent of a dead man walking -- it's operating on borrowed time.
Read more from John Blake:
- They grew up surrounded by racism. But early on they chose a different path
- There's nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man
- Conservatives actually love critical race theory -- when they turn the subject to 'oppressed White people'
- White supremacy, with a tan
- They lost their loved ones to Covid. Then they heard from them again
- Democrats are on the verge of repeating a voting rights blunder that led to the rise of Jim Crow
- How 'good White people' derail racial progress
Affirmative action has been under attack since political leaders introduced it in the mid-1960s to improve educational and employment opportunities for racial minorities. It was instituted in part to compensate for centuries of slavery and segregation.
"A society that has done something special against the Negro for hundreds of years must now do something special for the Negro," the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote in his final book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community."
Affirmative action didn't just help Black people. It expanded educational and job opportunities for other groups like women and persons with disabilities. Some studies say affirmative action has helped White women more than any other group.
The battle over affirmative action in higher education is part of a larger legal struggle. The contemporary conservative legal movement was formed in part to strike down anti-discrimination laws and race-conscious policies designed to promote diversity.
That movement says dividing people up by race is unconstitutional, that the Constitution is "colorblind" and that all Americans should be treated as individuals, not as members of a racial or ethnic group.
A Gallup Poll last year found that 62% of Americans "generally "support affirmative action. But nearly three-quarters of Americans in a 2019 Pew Research Center survey said colleges and universities should not consider race or ethnicity in student admissions.
The broad opposition fell across racial and political lines: 62% of Blacks and 63% of those that either "lean" or identify as Democrats said race should not be a factor along with 78% of Whites holding the same views.
Affirmative action in higher education survived a near-death experience in 2016 when former Justice Anthony Kennedy cast a surprising vote upholding the University of Texas' race-based admissions plan.
The makeup of the high court, however, has since become more conservative. Justices announced last month that they will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions. The case in question challenges policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that use students' race among many criteria to decide who should gain a coveted place in an entering class.
The issue also is part of a larger debate over diversity and inclusion in the US that impact all sectors, including corporations, the military, and even the National Football League.
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams earlier this month. He accused the league and teams of systemic racism in hiring practices for head coaches after he was fired as the Dolphins' head coach despite a winning record. About 70% of NFL players are Black; currently only two of its 32 head coaches are Black.
The NFL said that Flores' lawsuit was "without merit" and that "diversity is core to everything we do." And the Dolphins "vehemently" denied the allegations, saying they are "proud" of the inclusion in their organization.