The Supreme Court may ban affirmative action, but the world that embraces diversity is here to stay

(CNN) A Supreme Court justice is appointed for life, is virtually impossible to impeach and has the "unbridled" ability to nullify any law through the power of judicial review.

But there is another perspective that says that the legal power of the Supreme Court cannot withstand an even more formidable power:

The will of the American people.

That perspective insists that it ultimately won't matter what conservatives on the Supreme Court decide on affirmative action.

A decision banning the use of race in college admissions could cause minority enrollment in higher education to plummet, but colleges will adapt. And so will the rest of America because concepts such as diversity and inclusion are too widely accepted now to be erased, some scholars and diversity consultants say.

"The ultimate check on the Supreme Court is popular will."

Why critics dislike affirmative action ​

The issue of affirmative action in higher education may turn out to be the ultimate test of Friedman's optimism. After years of conservative legal attacks, it has become the legal equivalent of a dead man walking -- it's operating on borrowed time.

Affirmative action has been under attack since political leaders introduced it in the mid-1960s to improve educational and employment opportunities for racial minorities. It was instituted in part to compensate for centuries of slavery and segregation.

"A society that has done something special against the Negro for hundreds of years must now do something special for the Negro," the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote in his final book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community."

Affirmative action didn't just help Black people. It expanded educational and job opportunities for other groups like women and persons with disabilities. Some studies say affirmative action has helped White women more than any other group.

The battle over affirmative action in higher education is part of a larger legal struggle. The contemporary conservative legal movement was formed in part to strike down anti-discrimination laws and race-conscious policies designed to promote diversity.

That movement says dividing people up by race is unconstitutional, that the Constitution is "colorblind" and that all Americans should be treated as individuals, not as members of a racial or ethnic group.

The current high court, seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Breyer has announced his retirement.

The broad opposition fell across racial and political lines: 62% of Blacks and 63% of those that either "lean" or identify as Democrats said race should not be a factor along with 78% of Whites holding the same views.

Affirmative action in higher education survived a near-death experience in 2016 when former Justice Anthony Kennedy cast a surprising vote upholding the University of Texas' race-based admissions plan.

The makeup of the high court, however, has since become more conservative. Justices announced last month that they will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions. The case in question challenges policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina that use students' race among many criteria to decide who should gain a coveted place in an entering class.

The issue also is part of a larger debate over diversity and inclusion in the US that impact all sectors, including corporations, the military, and even the National Football League.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams earlier this month. He accused the league and teams of systemic racism in hiring practices for head coaches after he was fired as the Dolphins' head coach despite a winning record. About 70% of NFL players are Black; currently only two of its 32 head coaches are Black.

The NFL said that Flores' lawsuit was "without merit" and that "diversity is core to everything we do." And the Dolphins "vehemently" denied the allegations, saying they are "proud" of the inclusion in their organization.