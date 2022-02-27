International Judo Federation suspends Vladimir Putin's honorary president status

(CNN) The International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the federation due to "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine," the sport's governing body announced Sunday.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine , the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the statement read.

On Friday, the IJF canceled the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia which was to be held from May 20-22.

Marius Vizer, the IJF president, said in Friday's statement: "We are saddened by the current international situation, the result of inefficient dialogue at international level. We, the sports community, must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity.

"The judo family hopes that the current unrest can be solved in the last moment, to reestablish normality and stability in Eastern Europe and the world, to once again be able to focus on the diverse cultures, history and legacy of Europe, in the most positive way."

