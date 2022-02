Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images A demonstrator in Barcelona, Spain, cries during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In pictures: Protests across the world show support for Ukraine

Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images A demonstrator in Barcelona, Spain, cries during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to shock the world, people all over the planet are watching in horror and disbelief.

Rallies, vigils and prayer meetings are being held across the globe in support of Ukraine. Many of those attending have personal or family ties to the country. And they're asking world leaders to stop Russia's attack.