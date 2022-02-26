Students sued when a school district restricted several books. The school board reinstated one novel

(CNN) A Missouri school board reversed an earlier decision to remove a Toni Morrison book from school shelves just days after two students filed a lawsuit.

The Wentzville school board voted on Friday to reinstate "The Bluest Eye," with only one vote against the decision. The book tells the story of an impoverished and abused Black girl who is fixated on White standards of beauty and longs for blue eyes. Board members had voted 4-3 in January to remove it from school library shelves and restrict digital access.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri (ACLU), who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the students, argued the board has restricted several books that engage students with a "diversity of ideas and minority viewpoints, including with respect to race, gender, and sexual identity," adding board members ban books because of "ideological disagreement."

Daniel Brice, the school board's vice president, said Friday that parents will still be able to prohibit their children from accessing "The Bluest Eye" if they wish. "I think we've brought enough attention to this book that the parents are aware that this book is going to be in the library," said Brice, who had originally voted to remove the novel.

School board director Sandy Garber was the lone remaining vote against the book, insisting it was inappropriate for students and "doesn't offer anything to our children."