Authorities seize almost $3 million worth of meth disguised as onions in California

(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officers have seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in small packages within a shipment of onions at a commercial facility in San Diego, the agency said.

Federal officers at the Otay Mesa port-of-entry facility last Sunday encountered a 46-year-old man who was driving a tractor trailer containing a large shipment "manifested as onions," Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced in a news release Friday.

During an initial inspection of the vehicle, one officer directed the driver and shipment to a more intensive examination conducted by the agency's K-9 team, the release said.

One of the detector dogs alerted officers to the shipment, who discovered 1,197 packages of meth -- roughly 1,336 pounds -- worth an estimated street value of $2.9 million, according to CBP.

The packages, which were mixed with the onion shipment in sacks, "were shaped into small globes with a white covering, designed to blend into the onions they were hidden with," the release said.

