Poland refuses to play Russia in World Cup qualification playoff match after invasion of Ukraine

(CNN) The Polish national team will not face Russia in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualification playoff match in March because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The president of Poland's football association Cezary Kulesza announced the news on Saturday.

"No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia," he tweeted.

"We are in talks with (Swedish) and (Czech) federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA."

Poland was due to travel to Moscow to face Russia on Thursday, March 24, while Ukraine was scheduled to travel to face Scotland on the same day.

Read More